A story about a young woman from the Eastern Cape who ventured into farming has gone viral

At just 24 years old, Abo Yetse has managed to establish a steady-growing farming business and supplies to Boxer supermarkets

Her story evoked feelings of pride and inspiration among many SA netizens as they praised her honest hustle

Abo Yetse is a self-taught farmer who started farming in 2022. Image: Abo Yetse

In a country where employment opportunities are so scarce, one young woman is making things happen for herself in the agricultural space.

Farmer supplies to Boxer

24-year-old Abo Yetse recently trended and inspired on social media after her story of being a young female farmer was shared online.

According to a Facebook post by Black Capitalist, Abo is a self-taught female farmer from the Eastern Cape in Lusikisiki.

The young woman started farming in 2022 and supplies fresh vegetables to Boxer, one of South Africa's biggest retailers.

Mzansi showers farmer with love

The young woman's entrepreneurial spirit praised her for venturing into agriculture and working hard to make a name for herself.

Solomon Nolunguza said:

"I get more excited when I see young women venture into Agriculture because with that innovation, one will never go wrong ."

Zola Malusi commented:

"This is very inspiring and empowering to see individual black people doing so great in a small scale farming business this shows that Unemployment rate is decreasing hence everybody is fighting for survival the government must intervene and give land with resources for that initiative ."

Sifiso Nhlengethwa Ka Dube replied:

"Agriculture is a new gold."

Pardon S Matutu said:

"Food on the table thank the farmer."

Fdc Fx Page commented:

"I get excited when I see young women venture into agriculture because with that innovation, one will never go wrong with this lifetime investment ."

Sheila Torres wrote:

"Your produce looks great. A born farmer."

Nathy Masinga Ndaba responded:

"Big up to everything ."

Miranda Mgezengana reacted:

"Wow very Beautiful ."

Female chicken farmer in Eastern Cape shares journey

