A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share the reality of working in agriculture

A TikTok video shows @gorgeous_lianah looking pretty before switching to a montage of clips of her working on a farm

Many netizens were inspired by the beautiful woman's capabilities and responded to the post with positive comments

A woman surprised viewers on TikTok by showcasing her life in agriculture. Image: @gorgeous_lianah

Source: Instagram

A South African woman working in agriculture had social media users in awe of how dedicated she was to her job.

Woman goes from glam to farm

@gorgeous_lianah shared a TikTok video showing herself looking pretty in a casual and girly outfit, admitting that she only looks pretty like that 1% of the time.

The video switches to show various clips of @gorgeous_lianah hard at work in overalls and gumboots as she does various agricultural tasks like working with heavy machinery, grooming and feeding sheep and working on a farm.

See her in action below:

SA inspired by agricultural queen

Netizens were inspired by the woman's ability to be in touch with her feminine side and still work a labour-intensive job. Many even referred to her as a great role model.

Mkabayi kaJama️ commented:

"Mna ngikthanda mase uyojabula ubomthinta sambe nawe syoncebeleka mtakwethu.. ."

911 commented:

"What a role model you are we thank you so much keep up the good work god bless you."

andile wrote:

"African woman so strong ❤❤❤."

Thandiswa _mbali responded:

"I'm inspired currently doing my Second year of Diploma in Agriculture ❤️."

Muzi123445 wrote:

"Wemama, ngicela ube umkami."

Nando Fabio said:

"This is a good example of working and enjoying your life."

GEBA 3 replied:

"Good hustle mama keep it up ."

Bongani Dlamini commented:

"99% power and prosperity."

Bubbles replied:

"Hey mama , if you don't mind me asking, but did you study for this? Asking because I'm also interested and would like to do the same thing."

Female chicken farmer in Eastern Cape shares journey

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young woman in the Keiskammahoek, Eastern Cape is enjoying her various business endeavours, which include running a chicken farm.

Kamvelihle Mpayipeli shared her story on the Agriculture and Young Facebook page and advised young people to start with what they have.

The 26-year-old tells Briefly News that she runs a poultry business called Silumko Poultry Farm which she started in 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News