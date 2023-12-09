One superwoman originally from Limpopo now working in Gauteng is grinding hard with her construction business

Rabelani Ratshili is focused on women empowerment and told Briefly News that she has four ladies working with her

The young woman opened up about how she would love to see her business empowering and inspiring females in future

A young woman in Limpopo keeps improving her business. Now, Rabelani Ratshili has decided to employ female builders.

Rabelani Ratshili in Limpopo has a construction company. Image: Rabelani Ratshili.

Source: UGC

The hard-working woman was inspired by her dad to take on construction despite dropping out of high school in Grade 11.

Rabelani also recently donated pads to needy girls from under-resourced schools and believes that sanitary products should be free and easily accessible.

She was also recognised for her good work by being nominated for a well-deserved business award for her dedication at Rabe's Construction.

Limpopo woman in construction shares updates

Rabelani told Briefly News about her latest achievements, which include employing 35 people and opening a branch of her business in Centurion, Gauteng:

“In December, we decided we are not closing, we are working because the grind does not end. We are working hard.

“We are not controlled by festivities, we are working and have a lot to still achieve in 2023.”

Construction worker creates jobs

The businesswoman wants to continue providing sustainable employment to young men and women and growing the rapport of her enterprise.

She also wants to continue giving young ladies a leg-up in the so-called male-dominated world of construction:

“It’s a woman’s company, so I must at least have few women in the company to empower others. They just apply for opportunities via email.”

Cape Town single mom conquers construction

In a related story by Briefly News, a mother of one from Cape Town has overcome a childhood of struggles and now owns a construction company.

Nonceba Ndube was raised by a single mom who worked two jobs, with the family at one point all living in one room in the Gugulethu township.

The civil engineer maintains that although the family did not have much money, the love in their home and the strength of her mother inspired her to reach for the stars.

Source: Briefly News