A brilliant young woman who works in logistics and had previously undertaken a role as a cashier shares how her mother inspired her

The young lady is currently a master’s candidate and tells Briefly News why she is grateful to have started her career at the bottom and worked her way up

Nandipha Ngcobo is incredibly goal-driven and shares why she chose to take on logistics

A beautiful, talented 23-year-old in Durban is working hard to achieve success in the field of logistics.

Nandipha Ngcobo in Durban works in logistics. Image: Nandipha Ngcobo/LinkedIn.

Lovely Nandipha Ngcobo has been grinding hard for many years, starting her career as a cashier before becoming a brand ambassador.

Durban lady loves logistics

The young woman tells Briefly News why she chose to undertake logistics, emphasising her passion for the industry:

“Logistics is the backbone of all global economies, and as a supply chain practitioner, it is in my interest to ensure that I am abreast of the latest economic trends and always stay informed.

“Supply chain management incorporates logistics, which is one element with the broader concept. My interest resonates in the contribution and the impact my career path has in manufacturing, mining, retail, entrepreneurship, employment, and job creation, to name a few.

“Lastly, the biggest impact is to alleviate poverty through transformative procurement spend and supplier development for the wellbeing of our communities, and most importantly, historically disadvantaged communities.”

Durban former cashier shares her inspiration

Nandipha has a deep love for academia. She is currently completing her master’s degree in logistics and holds an Honours in the same field from the University of KwaZulu-Natal:

“The reason for deciding to do my master’s is that I have a clear career path [and want] to be one of the female renowned leaders in supply chain management.

“Therefore, to get there requires the highest level of education, especially as a young woman, so that my achievements should be solely based on my hard work. Moreover. my mother, Hlengiwe Ngcobo, always emphasised the importance of education.”

“I also intend to do my doctorate early in my career to create a solid foundation to achieve my long-term goals.”

