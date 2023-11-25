A perseverant lady who resides in Johannesburg is enjoying her work as a makeup artist

The young woman was initially unemployed, and it was her joblessness that inspired the business idea

Briefly News caught up with Busisiwe Patience Nkosi, who shared her inspiring aspirations for success as an entrepreneur

A hard hustling young lady in Johannesburg is doing the most as a makeup artist and using her talents to help women feel special for various occasions.

Busisiwe Patience Nkosi is a makeup artist in Johannesburg. Image: Busisiwe Patience Nkosi/Supplied.

Busisiwe Patience Nkosi is a lovely young lady who tells Briefly News about the inspiration behind her desire to excel as a beautician.

Johannesburg woman jobless

The entrepreneur notes that she struggled to find work for a long time, and that sparked her interest in beauty:

“I have a deep love for art. The level of unemployment pushed me to stand on my own and push my hustle. Teaching other women about the craft to help them stand for themselves is a passion of mine too.

“The pandemic made things seem uncertain in terms of our jobs, so the only way to remain sane was to get productive. It melts my heart to see women’s confidence uplifted through makeup transformations, and I would love to see women feeling like that all the time.”

The beautician has big dreams

Busisiwe, who holds a certificate and Bachelor of Business Administration from Regenesys Business School, started her business during the hard lockdown of the COVID-19 pandemic after previously working at Bryte Insurance Company as an admin assistant:

“I am a self-taught makeup artist. I would watch videos and practice on models. A friend of mine also taught me certain techniques that I use in my business.”

Busisiwe shares her far-reaching future ambitions that involve her hopefully opening a beauty parlour:

“I want to employ people with the same passion, then leave the corporate world to focus solely on my business and make it grow.

“I would also like to franchise. I want to be able to offer my services to less fortunate matriculants who cannot afford to pay for makeup. I also want to be involved in community initiatives.”

