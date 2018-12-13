How to register a business in South Africa: the ultimate guide

Have you ever wondered how to register a business in South Africa in 2022? South Africa is one of the strongest economies on the continent. Many local and international businesses are thriving in the country. To set up a legal enterprise in the country, you must adhere to the administrative procedures and statutory requirements.

Learning how to register a business in South Africa is important if you wish to start and run a small, medium, or large enterprise. Following the set legal and administrative procedure is a must if you want to run a legal enterprise.

How to register a business in South Africa

Before registering a business, you should establish its legal form of ownership. It can be a sole proprietorship, partnership, or limited company. Discover all about the large, medium, or small business registration process in South Africa.

How to register a small business in South Africa

Most small entities in the country are sole proprietorships. Since a sole proprietorship is not a separate legal entity, it does not require the same registration process as a company.

You can start running your sole proprietorship whenever you wish. However, you are required by law to register for an income tax reference number from the exchequer within 60 days of starting operations.

For the sole proprietorship to become legal, you should apply for a business permit and license from your local authority. You will be required to register the business with the South Africa Revenue Service (SARS) for purposes of filing tax returns.

SARS combines individual income with enterprise revenues to determine what you will pay as tax. In the case of a general partnership, the government taxes all business partners based on the share of ownership.

Kindly note that since a sole proprietorship or partnership is a non-legal entity, your personal property can be liquidated or seized if your enterprise is embroidered in a legal or financial case.

Requirements

You will need the following to start a legally recognised small business in South Africa.

Your ID or passport

Power of attorney to sign all the related documents

NB: If you have been wondering how to register a small business in South Africa for free, you should note that SARS registration is free. However, you will pay for your licenses and permits. The amount depends on the rates set by your local authority.

How to register a company online

In South Africa, all companies are registered with the Companies and Intellectual Property Commission, commonly abbreviated as the CIPC. You are required to use the CIPC business registration portal to complete the process.

CIPC login details

You should register an account on the CIPC portal before proceeding with the subsequent steps. Follow the steps below to create your account.

Visit the CIPC website on your internet-enabled device.

Scroll to Register your Business , then click Register as a Customer .

, then click . Click Customer Registration .

. Conduct the ID verification process. You will be required to indicate if you have a South African green barcoded ID document or smart card.

Complete the required fields and click Register . Note that customers will only be allowed to have one customer code per ID number. If successful, your new CIPC customer code will be sent to your cellphone and - address.

. Note that customers will only be allowed to have one customer code per ID number. If successful, your new CIPC customer code will be sent to your cellphone and - address. Click Continue , then type in a password and the security question. Confirm that all details are correct, and click Update .

, then type in a password and the security question. Confirm that all details are correct, and click . Once your details are updated, you will be redirected to the landing page of E-services.

CIPC business registration process

Follow the steps below to register your company in South Africa.

Visit the CIPC website on your internet-enabled device, then click Online transacting/New E-services .

. Enter your login details to access your account.

Click Services/Company Registration , then Register a New Company .

, then . Click Apply for A Name if you are yet to apply for a name reservation. Follow the prompts to reserve a name.

NB: If you wish, you can continue the process without a name. The Companies Act (Act 71 of 2008) allows you to use your registration number with the suffix (South Africa) of the company as a name. You may also apply for a name later and request an automated company name change.

If you had applied for a name before, click on the particular type of company you would like to register. Next, Click on the drop-down menu for the name, and select the relevant Name reservation. Click Next to proceed.

to proceed. Enter the required enterprise details, including the enterprise's e-mail and end of the financial year, then click Next .

. A notice will pop up on your screen, confirming that the e-mail address you have given will be regarded as domicilium citandi et executandi for purposes of all legal notices to be served by CIPC. Click Yes to continue.

for purposes of all legal notices to be served by CIPC. Click to continue. Complete the location details, then click Next .

. Under Manage Directors , click Add Director to add directors to the company. Click Next .

, click to add directors to the company. Click . Complete the director’s details and click Verify Director Info . You will receive a confirmation for each director verified. Click OK , then Next.

. You will receive a confirmation for each director verified. Click , then Enter the contact details of the directors and click Next .

. Enter the location details of the directors and click Save . If you wish, you can appoint an auditor, which is voluntary for a private company. You will incur charges for appointing an auditor.

. If you wish, you can appoint an auditor, which is voluntary for a private company. You will incur charges for appointing an auditor. Next, finalise all transactions, and click Financials/Shopping Cart . All unpaid items will be listed. Select the transactions that you would like to pay, and click Add Item . The relevant items will move to the bottom of the screen under Selected Items to Pay . Use your card to complete the payment.

. All unpaid items will be listed. Select the transactions that you would like to pay, and click . The relevant items will move to the bottom of the screen under . Use your card to complete the payment. If you have included the correct details, a confirmation notification will pop up. Within a short while, an e-mail will be sent, prompting you to provide the supporting documents.

Print the e-mailed form and have it signed by the directors and incorporators as indicated. Scan the document to have it in soft copy.

Attach the supporting documents required alongside the signed form and send them to the CIPC using the e-mail address provided.

Supporting documents

You will need the following supporting documents to complete the registration process.

Certified contact details for the directors and owners

Owners’ IDs or passports

Details of physical location, e-mails, and bank information

Signed copies of the registration forms

Duration

If you apply for a company name, it will take you about 25 days from the date of application to have a fully registered company in South Africa. On the other hand, it will take you a day if you register the company without reserving a name.

Costs

Many people ask how to register a company for free in South Africa, but the process is not free-of-charge.

CIPC has name reservation charges of R125 for a private company and R475 for a non-profit company registered without members. If you fail to remit the payment and necessary documentation within 7 days of starting the process, your application will be cancelled.

Do I need to register my small business in South Africa?

You do not need to register your small business in South Africa with CIPC unless it is a company. Sole proprietors are only required to apply for business permits and trading licenses from local authorities and register the business with SARS for tax reasons.

How long does it take to register a business in South Africa?

It takes about 25 days to register a company in the country. If you do not want to reserve a company name, the process takes a day. Small businesses have 60 days to register their enterprises with the relevant authorities.

How much does it cost to register a business in South Africa?

The cost of registering a company is between R125 and R475. On the other hand, the costs for registering sole proprietorships and partnerships vary depending on the location because they are set by the local authorities.

How much does it cost to register a business with CIPC?

It costs between R125 and R475 to register your company with CIPC. The amount varies depending on the type of company you wish to start.

What is the process of registering a business in South Africa?

The business registration process in South Africa varies depending on the type of venture you wish to start. A step-by-step guide on company registration is explored above.

You need to learn how to register a business in South Africa if you desire to start an entrepreneurial venture. We hope the information above assists you in starting your dream venture.

DISCLAIMER: This article is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

