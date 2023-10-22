Rabelani Ratshili in Limpopo has taken her advocacy for women’s rights to high schools

The young woman is a construction worker and is in the process of donating sanitary pads to 10 high schools in need

Talking to Briefly News, Rabelani explained the noble reason behind her desire to help young women who cannot afford feminine hygiene products

A construction worker in Limpopo is doing her best to empower young women through her advocacy work.

Rabelani Ratshili in Limpopo donated pads to Robert Mbulungeni Secondary School. Image: Supplied.

Briefly News has followed Rabelani Ratshili’s journey for a while. The young woman owns a construction business, called Rabe's Construction and wants to prove that the field is not exclusively aimed at men.

The businesswoman dropped out of school in Grade 11, but learnt her skills from her father, who is a carpenter.

Limpopo construction worker gives back

The young entrepreneur told Briefly News about her endeavour to help disadvantaged young women:

“I donated 30 packs of pads to Robert Mbulungeni Secondary School. I want to donate pads to 10 needy schools.”

Rabelani believes sanitary towels are a basic human right that no young girl should be without:

“I think condoms should be sold and pads given for free because sex is a choice and menstruation is part of human nature.”

The construction worker has come full circle

The young construction worker may be successful in business, but growing up, she faced many challenges.

It was one of the key obstacles she encountered as a young student that led to her passion for wanting to help eradicate period poverty:

“I grew up not being able to buy pads for myself. I feel giving back is so important for me because I know the pain of not having pads and having no money to purchase them.”

