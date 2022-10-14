It's not easy to run a successful business, let alone be a woman taking on a male-dominated industry, but Rabelani Ratshili is up for the challenge

The 26-year-old woman, who runs a construction company, said her father inspired her to go into construction

Rabelani started her business in 2019, already employs 34 people, and has hopes of expanding

Many little girls' first hero is their father, and it's no different for Rabelani Ratshili. The 26-year-old woman said her father inspired her to open her own construction company.

Rabelani Ratshili has a strong bond with her father, Johannes Ratshili, who is a carpenter. Image: Rabelani Ratshili/Supplied.

Rabelani said her dad played a huge role in her life and career choice.

Rabelani dropped out of school in Grade 11, but that hasn’t stopped her from reaching success.

The 26-year-old provides jobs to 34 people through her business and plans to expand her company's reach.

Briefly News previously wrote and article about Rabelani inspiring many people by thriving as a builder when she posted about her hustle online.

Now, in an exclusive interview with Briefly News, Rabelani explains spending a lot of time with her father, Johannes Ratshili, inspired her love of construction:

“My father is a carpenter. He taught me everything I know, and when I struggle with a specific job, he supports me until everything is completed.”

Rabelani has always been a daddy’s girl, with great love and respect for her father’s profession:

“Before I registered a construction company, he taught me carpentry. We are three girls in my family, and I was the only one interested in physical labour.”

Rabelani is the owner and founder of Rabes Construction Pty Ltd, established in 2019. Her father encouraged her to turn her passion into a lucrative career:

“He encouraged me to register a company. I feel blessed to have a father who enlightened me about the future I could have in this field.”

Rabelani has big plans for her construction company

Although she faces challenges as a woman in the industry, with some doubting her skill, Rabelani won't give up on her dream of growing the enterprise:

“I hope to one day own 10 trucks and five tractor loaders. I also want Rabes Construction to be known nationally.”

The ambitious woman is always upskilling. She has an NQF Level 4 in plumbing and completed a business management course at the UNIVEN Innovative Growth Company, which is part of the University of Venda.

Rabelani said the biggest job she completed involved building a double-storey house, which she and her father were really proud of.

The entrepreneur advises young women who want to be builders never to allow themselves to be hindered by the field being male-dominated:

“Stand up and be independent. Do things for yourself, and don't wait for handouts. It is possible. The future looks bright.”

