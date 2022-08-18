Mzansi peeps are all about celebrating the achievements of Rabelani Ratshili, a young Limpopo woman who owns an entire construction company

The 26-year-old provides employment to 34 people and noted that everything she knows about building, she learnt from her dad

Commenting on an online post, netizens expressed how proud they were of the female builder for making things happen for herself

A 26-year-old woman from Limpopo who owns a construction company called Rabes Construction Pty Ltd is winning the hearts of social media users.

Rabelani is a real go-getter in the construction industry.

Source: Facebook

Rabelani Ratshili already employs 34 people with her business and explained that spending time with her hard-working dad, Johannes Ratshili, who is a carpenter, inspired her love of the field.

Briefly News previously wrote about the boss babe’s company providing tiling, roofing, renovations, swimming pools, building, and paving services.

Rabelani explains that her company has governmental and individual clients that use her services.

Talking to Briefly News, the entrepreneur opened up about the special bond she shares with her 60-year-old father:

“My dad says he is very proud of me because I am his asset. He is inspired because I developed my skills very fast.”

The go-getter notes that she wants her company to become known on a national level and wants to become a household name in the construction industry.

The good sis wants to inspire more women to reach for their dreams, even in so-called ‘male-dominated’ sectors:

“I am proud because I have become a role model to disadvantaged young women who have big dreams. As women, no one can stop us from showing our talents.”

Social media users are loving the Limpopo woman’s success in construction

Commenting on a post by Briefly News, Mzansi online peeps noted that they are happy to see young women making things happen for themselves.

Here are some of the coolest reactions from netizens:

Msizi Cele said:

“Women that must be celebrated.”

Thembelani Xulu is ready to shoot his shot:

“Is she Single? I loved her since she was still in primary school.”

Morobi Mosikare reacted:

“She must teach her friends with ‘indoda must have’ mentality a thing or two in construction.”

Mpho Ronny added:

“What a good inspiration to other youths.”

