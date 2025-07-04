Bella Alexandras is a 15-year-old South African actress, singer and fashion designer who has quickly become one of Hollywood's most talked-about rising stars

The teen was discovered at The Cheesecake Factory in Los Angeles and landed her first major role after an unusual audition

Bella has walked red carpets at Cannes, met Princess Charlene at Monte Carlo, and became the first teen designer to create a sold-out collection for BONTON Paris

South African teen sensation Bella Alexandras has taken the entertainment world by storm, but her journey to Hollywood stardom began in the most unexpected way possible. The 15-year-old actress, singer, and fashion designer, born in Cape Town, recently opened up about her remarkable rise from a normal life in South Africa to starring alongside Guy Pearce and Alice Eve in major Hollywood productions.

Speaking about the exact moment she knew her life was about to change forever, Bella recalled her audition for Paramount's The Infernal Machine. During a Zoom callback with director Andrew Hunt, everything seemed routine until he asked her to sing something completely out of the blue.

"I panicked a bit and just sang Blue Moon by Billie Holiday. When I finished, he didn't react at all, so I thought I'd completely messed it up. Then he leaned in and said, 'Bella, I'm going to tell casting they can stop looking, we found our Samantha.' I stayed calm on the outside… but inside I was literally screaming."

Before Hollywood came calling, Bella's life in South Africa was surprisingly normal, though she was always performing.

"I'd put on shows for guests, my teddy bears… anyone who'd watch!" she laughed.

However, her big break came in the most unexpected location: The Cheesecake Factory in Los Angeles. Hollywood producer Steve Owens spotted her talking to her cheesecake and was so impressed that he signed her as his first kid client in 25 years.

From Cannes red carpets to Amazon Prime

Bella's incredible journey reached new heights when she attended the Cannes Film Festival, walking the famous red carpet alongside Hollywood's biggest names. The experience left her feeling as though she was living in a dream, surrounded by industry legends and gazing at movie posters of films that had inspired her acting career.

She described the moment as completely surreal, explaining that being at Cannes with people she'd looked up to for years felt overwhelming in the best possible way. For her, it was like watching a little girl from South Africa step into her wildest dreams.

The teen star's next big project has the entertainment industry talking, her leading role in I Hate Pirates for Amazon Prime Video. She's teamed up again with director Manny Mijares, someone she's worked with before and trusts completely.

Bella is confident the film will catch viewers off guard with its unique story. She expressed her excitement about people seeing the movie, saying the team was incredible to work with and that watching Manny's creative vision come together was something she'll always remember. She promised the film has genuine emotion and plenty of unexpected moments that will surprise audiences.

Fashion world recognition and royal connections

Beyond acting, Bella has made waves in the fashion industry, becoming the first teen designer to create an entire collection for BONTON Paris. The BONTON by Bella capsule sold out worldwide.

"When the collection actually sold out, it didn't even feel real at first. What made it extra special is that I was involved in every detail, like down to the fonts and colours and the little sayings on the shirts that came straight from my own journal."

Her international recognition reached royal heights when she met Princess Charlene of Monaco at the Monte Carlo Television Festival. The experience left her feeling proud to represent South Africa on such a prestigious platform.

"Every time someone asked where I am from, I said 'South Africa' with so much pride. I hope I made home proud. There is so much untapped talent and creativity back home."

Industry mentorship and future ambitions

Bella credits much of her success to having the right mentors, particularly Katherine Kelly Lang from The Bold & The Beautiful. The veteran actress took Bella under her wing after they met at a TV festival red carpet.

"The biggest thing I've learned from her is to stay humble and keep it real. She lives that, like, when you're with her, you forget she's a total icon because she's so kind and grounded."

With major casting directors like Carmen Cuba (who cast Stranger Things) personally calling her in for auditions, Bella knows she's on the right track. She's also been invited to read for Sony Pictures films and is on Disney's radar.

Music career and staying grounded

Alongside her acting and fashion work, Bella is launching her music career with her debut EP and first single Crush on You.

"Right now, I really want to stay independent. I think there's something powerful about having full agency over your voice, literally and creatively."

Despite her international success, Bella remains grounded thanks to her family's influence. Her grandmother's advice stays with her everywhere:

"Don't let the no's go to your heart, and don't let the yeses go to your head."

At home, she still has to do normal chores like feeding the dogs and taking out the trash, keeping her connected to her roots.

Representing South Africa globally

When asked about how she feels representing SA on the world stage, she simply stated:

"I don't really see it as pressure, I see it as a responsibility, and honestly, a privilege. South Africa is filled with incredible talent, and I feel proud to be part of showing the world what we can do."

She's already working on plans to help other South African artists break into the international market.

"I'm quietly working on a project, a foundation, actually, that will create more access for South African performers who want to go global. I'm not rushing it, but I know it's part of the bigger picture for me."

Looking ahead, Bella has her sights set on working with dream collaborators like Sofia Coppola, Zendaya, and Meryl Streep. She'd also love to work with fellow South African star Tyla someday.

"Two South African girls showing the world what we can do!"

With an American film shooting in October and her music career taking off, Bella Alexandras is proving that South African talent can conquer the world. Her advice to young South Africans dreaming of international success is simple:

"That it's 100% possible. You don't have to live in LA or have a famous last name. But what you do need is patience, guts, and serious hustle."

