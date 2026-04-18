On Wednesday, 15 April 2026, Bonelela Mgudlwa shared a heartfelt Instagram post dedicated to his wife, Anele Mdoda

The romantic tribute came shortly after controversy around the R14 million COVID-19 PPE scandal

Fans and celebrities loved the message, flooding the comments with admiration, while others playfully questioned his low rating of Anele's skills

Bonelela Mgudlwa dedicated an emotional message to Anele Mdoda. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Bonelela ‘Buzza’ Mgudlwa, the husband of seasoned broadcaster Anele Mdoda, melted hearts after penning a message to her on his official Instagram account.

Mgudlwa’s heartfelt message to Mdoda came days after he trended after following news that he was ordered to repay the R14 million that he and his business partner, Katleho Monkonyane, who is Nomvula Monkonyane's daughter, were paid to supply COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE).

Despite not being involved in the deal, Anele Mdoda’s name was dragged into the saga, prompting Bonelela Mgudlwa to release a statement distancing his wife from the R14 million COVID-19 PPE scandal.

After the dust settled, Mgudlwa penned a sweet message to his wife on Wednesday, 15 April 2026, on his official Instagram account.

Bonelela Mgudlwa praises Anele Mdoda in emotional Instagram post

In his heartwarming message, Mgudlwa shared a photo with Anele Mdoda. In the caption, he praised Anele Mdoda’s cooking, for being his support system and overall being a gift from God. The post was captioned:

“Doing this life thing with you, my best friend, my home, my peace, my pillar, my purpose, my wife, my 3 Michelin star chef, is truly one of thee greatest blessings from Heaven above. I praise the Lord Jesus Christ for you and hereby officially declare you GOATed 🐐 Ahh Mthawelanga ⭐️⭐️⭐️”

See the post below:

SA reacts to Anele Mdoda's hubby's message

Celebrities such as Moshe Ndiki, Zola Hashatsi and other Instagram users flooded the comments with admiration and well-wishes for Bonelela Mgudlwa and Anele Mdoda. Some jokingly asked why Bonelela had given Anele’s cooking skills only 3 Michelin stars.

Here are some of the comments:

moshendiki joked;

“😍 also it's 5-star sir 😂”

firstladythoz commented:

“❤️🙌🏽 ‘He who finds a wife finds a good thing and has favour from God’”

thabisophakoe said:

“I wish you guys well and that you stick together through whatever.”

mrsjabs remarked:

“What a full package you’ve scored in her—it can only have been orchestrated by God Himself. May you both protect it. Here’s to many more happy years ahead, fam 🥂✨”

duce_of_the_market gushed:

“You have picked a lovely dandelion here. It's hard to find a woman who stands by you through thick and thin.”

mwatungakuchocha asked;

“Question: Why is it 3 stars?”

2lynah gushed:

“Mehn, this is satisfying hearing it from a South African black man. Who can we be without men like you? This country needs more men like you. Let me appreciate Anele for bringing the best out of a black man. I'm proud of you🙌👏🔥❤️”

Mzansi reacted to Anele Mdoda's husband's message. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda’s marriage under scrutiny following resurfaced cheating clip

Meanwhile, Briefly News recently reported that an interview of Anele Mdoda admitting to cheating resurfaced online.

Social media erupted with fierce debate as netizens analysed the old clip in the context of her new life.

Source: Briefly News