Sizwe Dhlomo joined the online conversation after a photo allegedly showing Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe in South Africa sparked speculation

Bellarmine Mugabe's lawyers responded to the claims in a statement released on Sunday, 12 July 2026

Ntsiki Mazwai previously sparked debate with her reaction to a video of Chatunga arriving at Zimbabwe airport

Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on news that Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was spotted in South Africa. Image: kaya959/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo weighed in on an alleged photo of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe in South Africa. This comes as the son of the late former president of Zimbabwe, Robert Mugabe, is regarded as persona non grata after he was deported from South Africa for violating immigration laws and allegedly discharging an illegal firearm.

On Sunday, 12 July 2026, blogger Izwi24 News started the rumour that Bellarmine Mugabe was in South Africa after sharing a photo on X (Twitter). The photo was captioned:

“Chatunga Mugabe’s lookalike was spotted shopping at Waterfall Corner in Midrand, South Africa. Could he be back in South Africa, or is this just a random lookalike?”

See the photo by clicking the link.

Sizwe Dhlomo reacts to Chatunga Mugabe debate

The photo quickly attracted attention, with some social media users questioning whether Chatunga had returned to South Africa despite his previous deportation.

As the online discussion gained momentum, Sizwe Dhlomo reacted to the viral post. The broadcaster appeared amused by the claims and responded with several laughing emojis.

See the post below:

Another blog, PSALive, later shared the image while claiming that the person pictured was Chatunga Mugabe. The publication alleged that he was spotted shopping in Midrand while wearing his trademark puffer jacket.

See the post below:

Chatunga Mugabe’s lawyers deny he returned to SA

SABC News journalist Chriselda Zozi Lewis shared a statement released by Bellarmine Mugabe’s lawyers stating that he is not in South Africa. The lawyers suggested that the photo doing the rounds is photoshopped.

“The post is false and misleading. It relies on an old photograph of Mr Mugabe, which has been recirculated and falsely presented as if it were recently taken. Mr Mugabe is not presently in the Republic of South Africa, and any suggestion that the photograph depicts a recent sighting is entirely incorrect,” part of the statement reads.

Read the full statement below:

Chatunga Mugabe's lawyers denied that he's in South Africa. Image: Jim Spellman/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Ntsiki Mazwai reacts to Chatunga Mugabe arriving in Zimbabwe

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a video of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe arriving at Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport in Zimbabwe.

Her views had social media divided, and some Zimbabweans also responded to the poet's post.

Source: Briefly News