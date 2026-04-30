Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe was spotted at OR Tambo International Airport following his sentencing

A new video of him arriving at the Robert Mugabe International Airport has sparked a buzz, with Ntsiki Mazwai reacting to it

Her views had social media divided, and some Zimbabweans also responded to the poet's post

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Ntsiki Mazwai responded to a video of Chatunga Mugabe arriving in Zimbabwe. Image: Ntsiki Mazwai/X, Fani Manhuntsi/Getty Images

Source: Instagram

South African poet Ntsiki Mazwai reacted to a video of Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe arriving at the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

Mazwai once again stirred controversy with her views, with many people offering mixed reactions.

Ntsiki reacts to the state of Zimbabwe

The video, posted by @CrimeWatchZW, shows Mgubae arriving at the airport named after his father, Robert Mugabe.

"Video of Chatunga Mugabe arriving at Robert Mugabe International Airport after being deported from South Africa," the video was captioned.

Mazwai, who has been very vocal about defending foreign nationals, responded to the state of the airport, seeing how it contradicts the widespread ideology that Zimbabwe is in a bad state.

"Guys, didn’t you say Zim is a..." she sarcastically asked.

Check out her X post below:

Why was Chatunga deported?

The son of former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, was deported from South Africa to Zimbabwe after avoiding jail time. This follows a shooting incident at his Hyde Park residence, where 23-year-old Sipho Mahlangu was reportedly shot twice in the back on Thursday, 19 February 2026.

On 29 April 2026, Bellarmine and his cousin, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, appeared before the Alexandra Regional Court for sentencing, where the 29-year-old was fined R400,000 for pointing a gun and another R200,000 for contravening South Africa's immigration laws.

Mzansi responds to Ntsiki's post

Below are some of the reactions from online users:

@PulseOnlineInfo responded:

"The president’s son in any country would be driven in this, the average Zimbabwean has never even seen the airport, Ntsiki."

@On1smo laughed:

"LOL, which average Zimbabwean are you talking about. If we let you buck on social media, it does not mean you are the right people. Visit Zimbabwe first. We drive beautiful cars too, we fly too, we eat like you and have houses (proper ones, not sharks)."

@Meticulous_K argued:

"Even in SA, Duduzane would arrive differently vs Tshepo wa ko Hamanskraal. If you wanna see how this whole thing sucks, ask Zimbabweans about the conditions of their deportation, ask ordinary Zimbabweans about Lindela."

@baka_tjidzani joked:

"Like every country, we have better-looking places and hole looking places, and then we face beat a place where cameras will be present, like temporary tiles and temporary lights once action is done siyacima 😂 eyiii kuningi mzala.

Ntsiki Mazwai responded to a Zimbabwe airport. Image: MissNtsikiMazwai

Source: Instagram

Ntsiki calls SA afrophobes

In a previous report from Briefly News, Ntsiki Mazwai has boldly called out a certain group of South Africans, calling them afrophobes.

This remark was directed at the anti-immigration marches in Pretoria and Durban led by Ngizwe Mchunu and crew. Her view ignited a debate online, with people questioning Ntsiki's stance, while offering differing views.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News