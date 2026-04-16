Viral footage from Anele Mdoda's interview resurfaced online and sparked a heated discussion among viewers

This, after the now-married broadcaster admitted to cheating on a partner, and while the interview was dated, several users suspect that her husband may one day be a victim of the same "unapologetic" behaviour

Social media erupted with fierce debate as netizens analysed the old clip in the context of her new life

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Anele Mdoda admitted to cheating. Images: zintathu

Source: Instagram

The internet never forgets, and for Anele Mdoda, her controversial past has seemingly come back to bite her.

A resurfaced video from her 2023 Podcast and Chill interview went viral as the media personality discussed her past experiences with infidelity with controversial podcaster MacG.

Asked whether she has ever cheated in a relationship, the 947 presenter instinctively answered "yes," saying it was "part of life" and that she had never been caught.

She discussed the age-old belief that women are better cheaters and more meticulous in covering their tracks than men.

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"One thing I know about men is that they like to report a lot to you to put you at ease because they know they are about to get into something."

Anele stated that by informing your cheating partner of your schedule, it allows them to cheat in peace, knowing that you are probably too occupied to keep tabs on them, stating, "I determine the rhythm of the relationship."

She further noted that while men are often sloppy and tell their friends about their escapades, women never tell a soul and are far more meticulous in covering their tracks.

Anele Mdoda bragged about being a skilled cheater in a recently resurfaced video. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Having recently celebrated her nuptials with her husband, Bonelela "Buzza" Mgudlwa, Anele's laidback breakdown of the "cheating playbook" has left many fans feeling uneasy.

While the video reflects a version of Anele from years before she was a wife, critics argued whether such admissions were just her being honest about her past or a major red flag.

Watch Anele Mdoda's interview below.

Social media dissect Anele Mdoda's interview

Online users said Anele Mdoda's statements were a major red flag and warned her husband to brace himself.

Andile_SS said:

"If my partner said this, I wouldn't look at her the same way. That relationship would be doomed 'cause I would be looking for an exit plan."

mabetie9405 wrote:

"Never confess to something like that."

vuyozi reacted:

"It seems infidelity runs in the family."

Social media said Anele Mdoda's remarks about cheating were a "red flag" that her husband should pay attention to. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

jazzbox_popup shaded Anele Mdoda's husband's corruption scandal:

"Stealing, lying, and cheating are not 'part of life' if you were raised well."

DilotsaT suspected:

"She blushed when saying it. She definitely hasn't stopped."

GranitePlu56918 posted:

"Lol, that's why you must use Muthi on your wife."

Jack7899j revisited Thembisa Mdoda's infidelity scandal:

"The Mdoda sisters are promiscuous, man."

Anele Mdoda locks social media page

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Anele Mdoda locking her account after recently facing a wave of backlash.

This, after the broadcaster was called out for joking about her husband's corruption scandal, and social media users claimed the comments had gotten to her.

Source: Briefly News