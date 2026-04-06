Radio personality Anele Mdoda Mgudlwa has seemingly shut the noise out by locking her X (formerly Twitter) account

This comes after her husband Bonelela 'Buzza' Mgudlwa was reportedly involved in a unlafwul COVID-19 PPE tender

The businessman and lawyer has since issued a statement saying Anele Mdoda was not involved in the R14 million tender scandal

Anele Mdoda faced intense scrutiny for her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa's, PPE scandal. Image: Zintathu

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda has had enough of the backlash and has decided to shut out the noise. The star was previously criticised for her nonchalant X posts, as people were angry at her for posting jokes amid her husband's PPE tender scandal.

Why Anele is getting dragged on X

Reports emerged on 2 April 2026 that the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) ordered Mgudlwa and his former partner and business partner, Katleho Mokonyane, to repay R14,3 million. This was allegedly secured through their company, Tark Group Pty Ltd, during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tender was reportedly awarded by the Mpumalanga Department of Health for them to provide COVID-19 PPE.

As someone who is married to Mgudlwa and is famous, Anele Mdoda's name was dragged through the mud. Her X posts ignited the fire, as people called her out for not addressing the elephant in the room.

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Her friend, Sizwe Dhlomo, even defended Anele, saying people were unfairly involving her because she was not with Mgudlwa at the time of the tender and had no involvement.

Now, after facing heat from online users, Anele Mdoda has seemingly locked her X account. However, her Instagram profile remains open as she is barely getting any scrutiny on the platform. X user @holyash21 noticed this and shared a screenshot of Anele's account with the caption:

"Reality is starting to kick in."

Many people are still amped on drilling Anele about her stance on this serious matter, while many people have come to her defence.

Bonelela defends Anele Mdoda

After Anele was dragged into the drama, Bonelela released a statement distancing his wife from the PPE scandal.

On X, @sanelenkosi reshared Mgudlwa's statement on Saturday, 4 April 2026. In it, he says that Anele played no part in this and asked people to refrain from smearing her name.

"I categorically state that Anele has no connection whatsoever to the events under scrutiny. The matters in question relate to my business activities in 2020, whereas my relationship with Anele only commenced in mid-2024 and culminated in our marriage in 2025," wrote Mgudlwa.

Additionally, he refuted the findings, saying his legal team would appeal the decision before the High Court.

Anele Mdoda has locked her X account after her husband, Bonelela Mgudlwa’s, PPE scandal. Image: buzza_james

Source: Instagram

Anele Mdoda's old posts resurface

In a previous report from Briefly News, Anele Mdoda's past posts about corruption reemerged after her husband was linked to a major PPE scandal.

Some social media users suggested her past questions about PPE companies may have been linked to her husband’s business dealings, but she remained silent on the noise and posted as usual on her X (Twitter) page.

Source: Briefly News