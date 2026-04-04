Businessman Bonelela Mgudlwa has spoken out after his wife, Anele Mdoda, got dragged into the R14 million PPE scandal this week

According to media reports, Mgudlwa is ordered to pay back the R14,3 million he and Katleho Mokonyane secured through their company during the COVID-19 pandemic

South Africans on social media commented on Mdosa's husband's statement on Saturday, 4 April 2026

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Buzza James defends his wife, Anele Mdoda, following the R14 million PPE saga. Image: Anele

Source: Instagram

Media personality Anele Mdoda's husband, Bonelela Buzza Mgudlwa, known as Buzza James, has broken his silence after he was implicated in the R14 million PPE scandal with Nomvula Mokonyane's daughter, Katleho Mokonyane.

Mdoda had social media buzzing on Saturday, 4 April 2026, when her close friend, Sizwe Dhlomo, defended her online.

The 947 radio personality got dragged on social media this week when she seemingly joked about her husband's COVID-19 PPE tender.

Social media user @sanelenkosi shared Mgudlwa's statement on her X account on Saturday, 4 April 2026.

The businessman and lawyer revealed in his statement that his wife, Anele Mdoda, was not involved in the R14 million COVID-19 PPE tender for surgical masks and medical jumpsuits.

"I categorically state that Anele has no connection whatsoever to the events under scrutiny. The matters in question relate to my business activities in 2020, whereas my relationship with Anele only commenced in mid-2024 and culminated in our marriage in 2025," said Mgudlwa.

Mgudlwa also reveals that he fundamentally disagrees with the findings of the tribunal and has instructed his legal representatives to proceed with an appeal or review before the High Court.

South Africans comment on Buzza James' statement

@Royalswazir replied:

"This is not only damaging Anele but their marriage, bringing this woman into the picture on its own! I don't think they realise that part. They were busy celebrating as if they were perfect, but this... And I know, nobody is perfect, but this is tainting their marriage, period!"

@YoursBrown responded:

"The first thing he did was protect his wife."

@Royalswazir wrote:

"And he knows, if he doesn't protect his wife and she loses her job, he's also in trouble. That's how these men think, who go for powerful women."

@JoeFerg58678029 said:

"The issue with the PPE scandals was always the crazy markups and huge profits. It wasn't about whether services were delivered or not. Who would really fail to deliver masks? He's mad to say the state didn't suffer any losses when our taxes paid for those crazy markups."

@sliziwe_ngq reacted:

"But let’s be honest, guys. Anele ungenaphi (have to do with this) because it was way before they met."

@mandisamazibuk6 commented:

"Oh, we love a protective man bethuna. A real man!"

Anele Mdoda's husband, Buzza James, speaks about the R14 million PPE scandal. Images: Anele

Source: Instagram

Anele Shares more videos from the wedding day, a beautiful Xhosa tradition on display

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda shared more vibrant videos from her wedding day with lawyer Prince Buzza James.

The 947 radio presenter showcased the beauty of the vibrant Xhosa tradition and left many of her fans reeling.

In her latest video, a few ladies did a traditional Xhosa dance, and Mzansi could not stop gushing about their attire.

Source: Briefly News