In a video shared on her YouTube channel on Sunday, 7 June 2026, Thato Immaculate revealed what led to her shocking divorce from Gash1

In the lengthy video, the reality TV star also detailed why she rejected Gash1's attempt at reconciliation

Gash1 previously shared reflections on love just over a month after his estranged wife announced their divorce

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Thato Immaculate revealed what ended her marriage with Gash1. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi star Thato Immaculate Mokoena has opened up about her life after divorce and shared what happened behind the scenes before and after her marriage to Brandon “Gash1” Mthombeni ended.

Thato caught fans off guard when she announced that she and Gash1 were divorcing after nearly three years of marriage. Speaking candidly about the split in a video shared on her YouTube channel on Sunday, 7 June 2026, she explained that their relationship ended after her husband wanted her to compromise on something she had always considered non-negotiable.

Thato Immaculate shares why she divorced Gash1

According to Thato, both of them had spent years making sacrifices and working through challenges together. She said the marriage reached a breaking point two months after her Metro FM exit, when he asked her to reconsider a boundary she was not willing to cross.

“So, everybody compromises. It's not like you are God's gift. You are not. So we were two people willing to be and to do, and we did it, and we tried until he didn't until he didn't. Until he literally wanted me to negotiate on something that I told him is a non-negotiable, and I'm not going to do that,” she said.

The reality TV star admitted that the end of her marriage came as a shock, even to her. She revealed that she woke up on the day she announced the divorce, expecting it would end with her as a married woman.

“Do you understand how shocking it is to me to wake up on a Saturday morning as somebody's wife and by the end of that night, I'm no longer married? Do you understand how much of a shock to my system that is? And then, now I need to announce that he's no longer in my life because I show up on social media,” Thato Immaculate added.

Thato also addressed speculation surrounding the reasons for the divorce. She emphasised that the breakdown of the marriage was not linked to infidelity or gender-based violence. Thato insisted that the issue that led to the separation was serious enough for her to walk away. She explained that she deliberately chose not to publicly expose details about what happened, saying she did not want to be accused of trying to destroy her estranged husband's reputation.

“So, if I am walking away from my marriage, it means that whatever is done is very serious, very, very serious. And I said this on my Instagram stories. If I had acted out of anger, I would have just come on to my YouTube channel. I wouldn't have said a thing. I would have just posted. But let me tell you, I would have trended. How about that? I would have trended. People would have said, ‘Yeah, you're trying to destroy a black man.’” Thato added.

Thato Immaculate revealed what happened before and after her divorce from Gash1. Image: callherthato

Source: Instagram

Thato Immaculate shares why she refused to reconcile with Gash1

Mokoena has revealed that she rejected a reconciliation attempt by her ex-husband, Gash1, and his family a day after she announced their divorce. She said the process should be handled between the two families rather than between her and her husband’s family.

“The next day, my ex-husband and his family came, and we had a conversation about it. To this day, actually, I respect the humility to say we are here to reconcile. Even though I said no, we're not reconciling, but at the end of the day, he came to my family to ask for my hand in marriage. So, the conversations, apologies, and reconciliation need to happen in that space. I'm not going to take that conversation and bring it onto the internet. I'm not going to do that,” Thato said.

Watch the full video below:

Gash1 shares relationship advice amid split from Thato Immaculate

Meanwhile, Thato Immaculate's estranged husband, Gash1, broke his silence and shared some relationship advice as previously reported by Briefly News.

While Gash1 shared a Facebook video in which he advised what makes love work, fans focused on one detail in the clip.

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News