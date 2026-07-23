Pitso Mosimane, 61, officially made a major career announcement amid being linked with the Bafana Bafana coaching job

The former Mamelodi Sundowns head coach is one of the tacticians linked with taking over from Belgian gaffer Hugo Broos

The manager's innovation calls for greater collaboration between coaches, parents, schools, clubs, government and the private sector

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Former Bafana Bafana head coach Pitso Mosimane has unveiled a new coaching publication aimed at improving youth football development in South Africa by placing greater emphasis on grassroots football rather than the professional game.

Pitso Mosimane celebrates after victory during the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2021 3rd Place Match between Al-Hilal v Al Ahly at Al Nahyan Stadium. Photo: Angel Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Launched on Thursday, the Youth Football Coaching Manual has been described in an official press release as a landmark resource intended to redirect the national focus towards building strong foundations for the sport.

The manual is designed to enhance coaching education, raise the standard of player development and promote a more unified approach to nurturing young talent, with the long-term goal of strengthening the future of South African football.

Manual targets long-term player development

The publication sets out a practical framework for long-term player development, drawing on internationally recognised development models while accounting for the specific realities of African football. It advocates a holistic approach aimed at producing "confident, resilient and well-rounded young people," according to the press release.

The manual makes specific calls to action across multiple groups: coaches are urged to prioritise age-appropriate development over short-term results; parents are encouraged to become active partners in their children's football journeys; and communities, federations, government and the private sector are called on to create environments where young players can grow technically, physically, mentally and socially.

Mosimane believes the biggest obstacle facing South African football is not a shortage of talent, but the lack of a strong development system to nurture young players.

The experienced coach argued that gifted footballers can be found in communities across the country, but questioned whether they are receiving the quality coaching, guidance and support needed to reach their full potential.

In his view, improving player development should be a national priority if South African football is to produce more top-level talent.

Mosimane also stressed that developing the next generation should not rest solely on the shoulders of coaches. He believes everyone involved in the game has a role to play, calling for greater investment in the people, structures and environments that help shape young footballers from the earliest stages of their careers.

Mosimane's broader push into youth football

The manual launch forms part of a wider commitment to youth development that Mosimane has pursued since departing Iranian club Esteghlal in January 2025.

He has since channelled his efforts into the Pitso Mosimane Youth Football programme and recently acquired the status and licence of East Rand Athletic FC to compete in the Gauteng Development League.

Mosimane, who accumulated 20 trophies during his coaching career, including three CAF Champions League titles with Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly, remains one of the most decorated coaches in African club football history.

His name continues to circulate in connection with the Bafana Bafana head coaching position, with the South African Football Association yet to confirm the future of incumbent Hugo Broos, whose contract expires at the end of this month.

Bafana Bafana star dumps Kaizer Chiefs

Briefly News also reported that a South African international has decided to leave Kaizer Chiefs for a new club in Europe after a tremendous performance in the just-concluded season.

The Bafana Bafana star is expected to be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season with his new club.

Source: Briefly News