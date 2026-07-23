Pitso Mosimane revealed that SAFA contacted him and several other coaches as part of a succession plan for the Bafana Bafana head coaching role

The development comes as current coach Hugo Broos' contract nears its end, with no public confirmation of a renewal or replacement

Mosimane used the occasion of his Youth Football Coaching Manual launch in Johannesburg to weigh in on the state of South African football

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Pitso Mosimane has publicly acknowledged that the South African Football Association contacted him as part of discussions around the Bafana Bafana coaching position, ending weeks of speculation about his potential involvement.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns and Al Ahly head coach made the revelation on Thursday at the launch of his Youth Football Coaching Manual in Johannesburg. Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Mosimane confirmed that SAFA had approached him and a number of other coaches to discuss a succession plan.

"I don't know when the contract ends. Is it available or not? But I know that the federation has spoken to a lot of us about somebody to come in [with a] succession plan – What you want? What you going to do? What's your plan? How do we take Bafana to a better level?" Mosimane said.

**Broos' Future Remains Unresolved**

Current head coach Hugo Broos, whose contract expires at the end of July, has been at the centre of conflicting reports in recent weeks. The Belgian, who guided Bafana Bafana to back-to-back Africa Cup of Nations tournaments and the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reportedly indicated in Belgium that he would not return as head coach. SAFA moved quickly to dismiss those claims.

A subsequent report by SABC Sport suggested Broos was set to receive a one-year contract extension while SAFA finalised a longer-term succession plan. SAFA denied that report as well, leaving the coaching situation unresolved.

**Mosimane Sets His Sights Higher**

Beyond confirming SAFA's contact, Mosimane offered a pointed assessment of where Bafana Bafana stands relative to its historical achievements, arguing that the recent World Cup qualification should not be treated as a ceiling.

"I always say that it's important to leave the jersey at a better place. Yeah, there's room, right? There's room for improvement," he said.

He pointed to South Africa's past performances under coaches such as Carlos Perreira and Clive Barker as evidence that deeper tournament runs and continental honours are achievable again. "We can be there. We've been in the semi-finals of CAF, right? So anything is possible. We can raise the bar. Yes, we have to leave the jersey at a better place. But possible, yes."

Briefly previously reported that Mosimane is considered the leading candidate to succeed Broos should the Belgian officially step down.

Source: Briefly News