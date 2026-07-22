Lorenzo Gordinho and his wife Michela married on 23 May at the iconic Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town

Michela returned to Instagram weeks after the ceremony to share a fresh carousel of wedding photographs

The historic 126-year-old venue has hosted figures including Nelson Mandela, John Lennon and Bill Clinton

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Former Kaizer Chiefs defender Lorenzo Gordinho and his wife Michela are continuing to relive their wedding day after a new collection of photographs from the celebration circulated on Instagram this past week.

The couple wed on 23 May at the Belmond Mount Nelson Hotel, one of Cape Town's most recognised luxury landmarks. Months after the ceremony, Michela posted a fresh carousel of images to her Instagram account, offering followers another look at the elegantly styled occasion.

A venue steeped in history

The Mount Nelson Hotel, affectionately known as "Nellie" by Capetonians, sits at the foot of Table Mountain and first opened on 6 March 1899.

Over its 126-year history, the hotel has welcomed an extraordinary roster of guests, including former South African President Nelson Mandela, former US President Bill Clinton, former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and musicians John Lennon and David Bowie.

Spanish publication El País has described the property as "a true family institution", noting that generations of Cape Town families have marked weddings, baptisms and milestone events within its walls.

Gordinho's wedding photographs captivate followers

The newly released images highlight the venue's signature features, from its manicured gardens to the blush-pink façade that has defined the hotel's exterior since the early 1910s.

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The photographs reflect a ceremony that combined romance with the quiet grandeur of one of South Africa's most celebrated historic properties.

Gordinho, a former Kaizer Chiefs defender who now plays for Cape Town City, married his long-time partner Michela in what the images suggest was a carefully considered celebration rooted in classic Cape Town style.

The couple's ongoing sharing of wedding content on social media has kept their special day in the spotlight, with followers continuing to engage with each new post.

Zwane’s impressive car collection

Briefly News also listed Themba Zwane's impressive car collection, as the Mamelodi Sundowns captain is also one of the richest South African footballers, especially in the PSL.

The veteran South African footballer has some luxury cars in his possession, and it's all thanks to football.

Source: Briefly News