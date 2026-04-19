Themba Zwane is rated as one of the best players in the history of Mamelodi Sundowns and also an all-timer in the Premier Soccer League history.

The 36-year-old lifted his ninth PSL title last season, and he's looking forward to making it 10 this season with the Brazilians sitting pretty in second place on the log with two matches in hand.

Despite being 36, the Bafana Bafana star is reportedly valued at €350,000 (R7.19 Million) in the transfer market, but he's expected to stay at Sundowns.

In his 15 years at the Pretoria-based club, Zwane won several titles and also loads of individual awards. He is also a key member of the South African men's national team.

Themba Zwane’s net worth in 2025

Zwane is widely regarded as one of South Africa’s wealthiest footballers, with an estimated net worth of around R26 million, according to Inquire Salary.

His fortune has been built steadily since joining Mamelodi Sundowns in 2011, driven by his earnings from salaries, endorsement deals, high-value real estate, business investments, and a collection of luxury vehicles.

A significant portion of Zwane’s income comes from his contract at Mamelodi Sundowns, where he reportedly earns upwards of R500,000 per month, reflecting his long-standing role at the club.

Known by fans as “Mshishi,” Zwane also boosts his income through commercial partnerships and personal investments, particularly in the property sector across South Africa.

Zwane’s impressive car collection

Zwane is reportedly the owner of a lavish, multi-million-rand home, although its precise worth remains undisclosed. He is also known for his preference for driving high-end vehicles.

The Bafana Bafana star has a loaded car garage with cars like Lexus UX, VW Golf 7, Mercedes-Benz C63S Automatic, and a BMW 320i.

Value of Zwane's cars and specifications

The BMW X7, priced at R2,181,486, comes with air suspension, 335 horsepower, a 6-cylinder engine, remote start, and a 12.3-inch digital cluster.

The Lexus GS, costing between R350,000 and R500,000, offers an automatic transmission, ventilated seats, a 3.5L V6, and rear-wheel drive.

The Lexus SUV, valued at around R2.2 million, features a 3456cc petrol engine, fuel-efficient powertrains, and an automatic transmission; while the Golf 7 GTI, priced between R350,000 and R360,000, includes a 6-speed manual gearbox and an upgraded start-stop system. All the cars are said to be valued over R5 million.

Source: Briefly News