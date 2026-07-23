TV presenter Lawrence Maleka shared his reaction to Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's viral video defending the R31 million spent on South Africa's FIFA World Cup programme

McKenzie warned that the upcoming Formula One bill would impede the World Cup expenditure, as an 18-member delegation represented SA across Mexico, Canada and the United States

South Africans flooded the comments with frustration over the defunding of arts and culture, accusing the minister of prioritising sports over creative industries

Lawrence Maleka has responded to Gayton McKenzie's R31 million World Cup spending. Image: Lawrence_maleka, gaytonmckenzie

Source: Instagram

Former The Queen actor Lawrence Maleka has weighed in on the growing controversy surrounding Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie, who is under fire after defending nearly R31 million in government spending on South Africa's FIFA World Cup programme.

The TV presenter's reaction, which he shared on X on Wednesday, 22 July 2026, drew a flood of responses from South Africans already seething about the country's arts and culture sector being left in the cold.

Why Maleka slammed Gayton

McKenzie published a detailed breakdown of the R31 million expenditure, which covered an 18-member delegation, including himself, the Director-General, support staff and a project team, who represented South Africa across host cities in Mexico, Canada and the United States. In a video that spread rapidly across X, the minister defended his track record of bringing major international events to the country

Instead of backing the spending, McKenzie doubled down with a blunt warning. "If you're angry with me about the R31 million spent on the World Cup, you're going to kill me when you see the bill for Formula One," he said in the clip.

Maleka was less than pleased by McKenzie's stance, reminding him that he is also the minister of arts and culture, not just sports.

"You're also the Minister of Arts and Culture, a sector that desperately needs intervention, ambition and protection. It also needs funding for the current everyday events that take place and are viewed in South African households every day."

SA reacts to Lawrence's post

The reaction from the public was very critical, with many people saying the industry has been neglected under McKenzie's watch.

@Nyaxsta said: "This chap is clueless about leadership, let alone his portfolio. Just an excitable character pretending to be busy chowing taxpayers' money. Being a minister really just gives him access to the front seat of prestigious events."

@_TshiamoT brought up the Cape Town Jazz Festival: "Even if we disregard the fact that he cut funding for major local festivals, including Cape Town Jazz Fest. Stop conflating issues. Reverse the defunding of the arts. Do your job. Then little old me and people alike will take you seriously. F1 is an investment. The World Cup was fun"

@Mbali_Ngwenya50 called out the inequality in funding: "The arts are so neglected with no shame for those who die financially stranded yet contribute to the culture of the country. The inequality when it comes to funding is so sad, yet we splurge on sports with no balance for the arts. Support the arts too!"

Sizwe pokes fun at McKenzie

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sizwe Dhlomo poked fun at Gayton McKenzie's viral video defending the R31 million FIFA World Cup spend.

The minister's Formula One warning divided South Africans and sparked criticism online.

Source: Briefly News