Sizwe Dhlomo poked fun at Gayton McKenzie's viral video defending the R31 million FIFA World Cup spend

The minister's Formula One warning divided South Africans and sparked criticism online

X users accused Gayton of preparing the public for bigger spending, while others questioned his leadership

Sizwe Dhlomo reacted after Gayton McKenzie's latest video went viral.

Source: UGC

Gayton McKenzie has once again found himself trending after defending the government's R31 million FIFA World Cup expenditure in a viral video. While insisting the amount was small compared to what it would cost to bring Formula One to South Africa, the Sports, Arts and Culture Minister joked that people would kill him if they ever saw that budget.

The clip quickly spread across X, where broadcaster Sizwe Dhlomo joined the conversation with a response that fuelled even more debate.

Sizwe Dhlomo's reaction gets people talking

Sharing his thoughts on Gayton's latest remarks, Sizwe Dhlomo posted:

"Lol! We're waking up because they told us to!"

Although brief, the comment struck a chord with many users, with some interpreting it as a jab at how the public only started paying attention after the minister's explanation went viral.

Gayton's Formula One comments divide Mzansi

Gayton McKenzie defended the R31m World Cup spend and compared it to Formula One costs. Image: Gayton McKenzie

Source: Twitter

While Gayton argued that hosting Formula One would cost far more than the R31 million already under scrutiny, not everyone was convinced by his explanation.

X user @KatlegoVeer accused the minister of preparing South Africans for future spending, writing:

"He's normalizing the damage early so that when the expectations bleeds, everyone just tweets 'we warned you' instead of demanding accountability."

Another user, @Fancy_Face1019, simply wrote:

"Gayton has changed."

Meanwhile, @AbutiDitiro took an even harsher swipe, saying:

"I hope people now understand the reason why most companies won't hire people with criminal records, they can't be trusted."

See more comments in the X post below:

Social media remains split

Not every reaction was critical. @Waltz42747233 claimed Formula One would cost around R100 million, suggesting Gayton's comparison was realistic.

Others found humour in the exchange, with @yolisa_mdlalose joking:

"Ewu siyakukhumbula. I know this was going to be 'First things first.'"

As the debate continues, Sizwe Dhlomo's one-line response has become part of the wider conversation surrounding Gayton McKenzie's defence of the World Cup spending and his controversial Formula One comparison.

McKenzie ordered to hand over documents

Recently Briefly News reported that the Western Cape High Court has ordered Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie to hand over documents linked to a corruption investigation into his time as mayor of the Central Karoo District Municipality.

The ruling forms part of a probe by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is looking into allegations of maladministration, fraud and corruption involving municipal contracts and fundraising.

McKenzie has denied any wrongdoing, insisting he has nothing to hide and will cooperate with the legal process while maintaining the investigation will clear his name.

Source: Briefly News