An X post mocking Big Brother Zimbabwe and the production quality went viral, drawing sharp reactions from both South Africans and Zimbabweans

Mzansi called out the show's cramped living quarters and bunk beds as 'beyond low budget production'

Peeps came with divided opinions, with some defending Zimbabwe's right to produce its own version of the hit show

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'Big Brother Zimbabwe' mocked for looking like a repatriation centre. Image: BigBroZim

Source: Instagram

A hilarious post about Big Brother Zimbabwe has set social media ablaze. Social media users compared the show's living conditions to the Lindela Repatriation Centre, South Africa's notorious detention facility for undocumented migrants.

"These ones on Big Brother Zimbabwe look like they are at Lindela Repatriation Centre. This is beyond low-budget production," X user Sentletse wrote on Monday, 20 July 2026.

The post quickly went viral, racking up over 112,000 views and sparking a heated debate about production standards.

Big Brother Zimbabwe vs Big Brother Mzansi

The discussion centres on footage showing housemates sleeping in cramped rooms fitted with bunk beds, a stark contrast to the lavish, open-plan house that South African viewers are accustomed to seeing on Big Brother Mzansi. The live show format has also drawn criticism, with many saying it falls short of the high-production spectacle fans expect from the franchise.

Not everyone was amused by this, though, as the post ignited a response from those who felt the mockery was mean-spirited and hypocritical given South Africa's fraught relationship with Zimbabwean nationals.

The replies were mixed, and they included brutal jokes to defences of Zimbabwe's right to produce local content on its own terms.

@ch46179 wrote: "Man, you found this video we cooked 😒😒"

@SigidiKaKhoza quipped: "Winner is getting a passport to come to SA legally 🤭😂🥰"

@Lebogan88648435 asked bluntly: ".... And the winner is going to receive what Bathong?"

@ZukoMandlakazi defended the show: "This post is pathetic. Let Zimbabweans do what they can, with what they have in their country... Zimbabweans are in South Africa illegally; it's a problem... Zimbabweans are in their country living their best lives, it's a problem too?"

@mambotwa offered a different perspective entirely: "This is a black Zimbabwean production - the black man is trying out to see how it is. You're out here saying Big Brother South Africa on MultiChoice, which is owned by a French company. At times, let people be."

The debate reflects broader tensions in South Africa around immigration and the way Zimbabwean culture is perceived, with several commenters pointing out the irony of criticising a Zimbabwean show while South Africans are simultaneously frustrated by Zimbabwean nationals living in the country.

Zim school under fire

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zimbabwe turned away pupils on 12 July 2026 over unpaid school fees.

The children were reportedly barred from starting their practical exams until parents settled the fees. The TikTok video caused mixed reactions online, especially from South Africans.

Source: Briefly News