A viral video mashup comparing Big Brother Mzansi with Zimbabwe’s new reality counterpart, Brother In House Zimbabwe, has sparked massive online debate

While the South African version showcased housemates stepping onto a brightly lit, high-energy stage to a roaring live crowd, the Zimbabwean launch featured contestants walking through a dark, empty hallway

The dramatic budget and production differences prompted Zimbabwean internet users to jokingly plead with the original poster to take the video down out of pure second-hand embarrassment

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Social Media compared ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ and ‘Brother in House Zimbabwe.' Images: smashafrika/ Instagram, Brother in House Zimbabwe/ Facebook

Source: UGC

The African reality television landscape found itself at the centre of a hilarious debate following the launch of Zimbabwe’s highly anticipated new local reality series.

On 1 July 2026, a video mashup highlighting the staggering production differences between the well-established Big Brother Mzansi franchise and the newly launched Brother In House Zimbabwe surfaced online, quickly going viral across social media. The side-by-side comparison has given viewers a front-row seat to what many are calling a major contrast in entertainment budgets.

The viral clip kicks off by showcasing the typical premium glamour associated with the Mzansi franchise. Viewers are treated to clips of South African contestants making their grand entrances onto a state-of-the-art, colourful stage draped in brilliant lighting. Stepping out to high-energy music and a massive, roaring live studio audience, the Big Brother Mzansi format immediately sets a premium tone.

Online users compared the production budgets of ‘Big Brother Mzansi’ and ‘Brother in House Zimbabwe.' Image: Brother in House Zimbabwe

Source: Facebook

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However, the mood shifts dramatically in the second half of the mashup video, when it cuts to the premiere of the new Zimbabwean show, where the atmosphere feels noticeably more understated. Instead of a roaring crowd and dazzling lights, contestants are seen walking down a quiet, dimly lit, and empty hallway where they are greeted individually by veteran broadcaster Oscar Pambuka. The mashup concludes with the apparent contestants huddled together on a couch in a modest living room, clapping their hands while chanting a traditional song.

Brother in House Zimbabwe sees dozens of housemates compete under one roof for a $50,000 (R809 312,50) grand prize. The show officially premiered on 28 June 2026. The production replaced the traditional "Diary Room" with a "Sacred Room," where housemates interact with a character known as "Sister in House."

Netizens from all corners of the continent wasted no time jumping into the comment sections to weigh in on the starkly different television setups. Dozens of online users from Zimbabwe jokingly flooded the original poster's comments, begging them to delete the video to spare them from public humiliation.

Watch the comparison video below.

Social media reacts to Brother In House Zimbabwe

Viewers from across social media were in stitches, with Zimbabwean viewers dying from second-hand embarrassment.

ch46179 pleaded:

"Remove this, you're killing us!"

mazzimbakupwa said:

"GVT should just ban it. National embarrassment indeed."

NoreenSibanda-p9m claimed:

"Some of the housemates are regretting."

violetchibani joked:

"How do I unZimbabwe myself? We are ashamed, Father."

bcm383 wrote:

"As Zimbabweans, we are going through a lot."

Kdashpro laughed:

"Zimbabwe never disappoints when it comes to embarrassing its people."

Mandla Hlatshwayo makes explosive claims about BBMzansi

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Mandla Hlatshwayo's claims about his experience after winning Big Brother Mzansi.

The former housemate alleged that he was not awarded the exact amount of money he was promised, raising serious questions across social media.

Source: Briefly News