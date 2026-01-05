Big Brother Mzansi and Mzansi Magic have announced a new plot twist for their upcoming season

The entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed that for former housemate will have a chance to return to Biggie's house this year to fight for the grand prize

Mzansi Magic's PR team shared with Briefly a background of some of the former housemates who stand a chance to return to the show

'BBMzansi' introduces a new twist for its upcoming season. Image: Supplied

It wouldn't be Biggie's show without any surprise twists! Recently, Mzansi Magic and Big Brother Mzansi excitedly shared a teaser of what netizens at home should expect from the upcoming season of the show.

Popular entertainment commentator Jabu Macdonald revealed on social media that Biggie is giving seven former housemates a chance to get back in the house this season, which premieres on Sunday, 11 January 2025, on Mzansi Magic.

These housemates, who are namely: Dube, Mmeli, Fahima, Sipha Lee, Bravo B, Lerato and Liema, will be fighting for this last chance to be one of the top four who will enter this year's season and compete with the new housemates for the grand prize.

This opportunity comes after contestants from the Umlilo and S'ya Mosha editions came together for a special reunion in December 2025.

Mzansi Magic PR team shared with Briefly News some background info about two of the former housemates.

"DUBE first stepped into the spotlight as a housemate on Big Brother Mzansi Season 5: Umlilo, where he faced one of the toughest twists in the show’s history. She became a household name as a contestant on Big Brother Mzansi Season 4: S’ya Mosha, where she played a strong game and lasted until Day 50.

"Her journey ended dramatically in the Fate Room, where a twist determined her destiny. She spun the Wheel of Fate and landed on ‘Evicted’, leaving the house immediately instead of securing a spot in the finals," they said.

"A new twist has been introduced in Big Brother Mzansi Season 6 ahead of its premiere on 11 January 2026. The following housemates stand a chance to return to the new season and compete for the grand prize, but only if they receive enough votes from the public," the post reads.

Fans react to this new twist

Shortly after it was made known that a new twist was coming up on BBMzansi's season 6, many netizens found it unfair that they were bringing old housemates back, but others were excited about this new development. Here's what they had to say below:

@EzamaCirha said:

"But this is unfair, and I don’t see a need for them to go back; they’ll be playing it safe, and they already have a solid fan base, but anyway, it’s a game."

@shibe_tshibe commented:

"Big is trying to correct his mistakes, phela, most of these guys were unfairly evicted. I wouldn't mind the return of Mmeli and Bravo B."

@I_am_AmmzY replied:

"The new housemate would have to work ten times harder, while some already have fans, and they will know how to play the game as they are given a second chance. This ain't fair."

@Noxero04 responded:

"They were supposed to keep Liema for All Stars in case they have it, considering she has a huge fanbase, it's fair that she compete with others who have a big fanbase like hers."

