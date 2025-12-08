Mzansi Magic has excitedly announced that they are going to air Big Brother Mzansi special reunion

The reunion will be a four - part series that will feature former housemates from the Umlilo and S'ya Mosha editions

Mich Mazibuko gave a spoiler of what viewers at home should expect from the upcoming reunion special

'BBMzansi' is set to air a special reunion.

This festive season just got even hotter and exciting as Mzansi Magic makes an exciting announcement about what they have in store for all the Big Brother Mzansi fans on social media.

Recently, the popular local channel revealed that it will be bringing to our screens the first-ever BBMzansi reunion special on Monday, 15 December 2025, which will feature former housemates from Umlilo and S'ya Mosha editions.

This special four-part series will be aired just a month before the new season of Big Brother Mzansi premieres.

According to Trulove, Mich Mazibuko, who is part of the featured former housemates, revealed a bit of what netizens can expect from this special, and that there will be a lot of drama as old beefs are ignited and unresolved issues.

"Yoh, where do I even begin? People are angry, and I'm like. 'Ha! Y'all are still angry? But you can expect anger, I feel like that's what you can expect, people were angry. First things first, when I get into the makeup room, as I'm approaching like this, everyone kept quiet when I said hi, only one person responded, so that's how bad it was, and then it just went down," he said.

Take a look at the reunion special trailer

Just as many peeps are getting the vibe and gearing up for a new season and a reunion special, Mzansi Magic decided to bless us with a trailer of what we can expect from this fired-up four-part reality TV series, as Biggie hosted a reunion party on Friday, 5 December 2025.

"Biggie said Party and the crowd said "Say Less" 🎉 #BiggiesReunionParty #BBMzansiS6," the video was captioned.

What is Big Brother Mzansi

Big Brother Mzansi is a popular South African reality TV show. In it, a group of different housemates live together in a locked house and are filmed all the time. They compete for a big prize while dealing with friendships, drama, and tasks given by "Biggie."

The Mzansi public watches and votes out housemates, which leads to strong social situations and starts cultural conversations. The show is known for showing real life in South Africa and often starts debates about who people are and how they relate to each other. Each season brings new surprises, secrets, and ideas.

Mich Mazibuko will be a part of the 'Big Brother Mzansi' reunion special.

