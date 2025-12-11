Smoke and Mirrors has bid farewell to a beloved character, Nomeva, portrayed by the talented Charmain Mtinta

In December 2024, it was reported that Charmaine Mtinta was allegedly fired from the eTV telenovela, with no further information being given

SA responded to the post with disappointment from the series, saying they thought the actual actor had died

It's the end of the road for Nomeva on Smoke and Mirrors. The beloved character has departed from the eTV telenovela.

Mzansi fans can expect a lot of emotions from the upcoming episode, where her funeral will take place.

The official X (Twitter) page for @etv posted photos from Nomeva's funeral and captioned the posts:

"The funeral of Nomeva is truly heartbreaking. You can clearly see the pain it has caused!"

News of Charmain's departure from the series first gained traction in December 2024, after Phil Mphela reported that she had been fired.

Responding to this, Charmain hit back, saying the rumours were defamatory and that she had been in discussions with the production team, who did not see eye to eye with her.

“These claims are untrue and risk tarnishing my reputation and career, and I feel it is necessary to address them directly,” she said in a statement.

“To my colleagues, supporters and the broader entertainment industry, I remain committed to my craft and look forward to continuing to bring meaningful and impactful performances to audiences. Thank you for your continued support.”

Mzansi shocked by Nomeva's passing

Below are some of the reactions from online users who slammed the show for reporting on the character's passing in this manner.

@TshepZaiZo shared:

"At some point, things affect you and affect your well-being. We will remember you, Sis Nomsa. Sis Nomeva. I remember this Post from Kgopolo like it was yesterday."

@AB_LANDU reacted:

"We should cut the RIP for characters on screen in here, now I'm confused about this Nomeva stuff."

@SpeQx asked:

"Kante it’s a fictional character and not a real actress."

@Atangles

"She was a good actress who actually owned whatever character she portrayed."

@AmIDaDrama

"Oh, shame, so the bad guys won."

@jerajessie2603

"Dark humour for a minute, I thought we actually lost her."

@VegasMandla

"Mxm, it’s a character."

@hofigroup slammed:

"eTV, this is not right. This is similar to putting a person in a coffin or putting them in handcuffs when they aren't going to jail. Fictional character as it may be, in African culture, it's wrong."

@Amaze_M lashed:

"This is insensitive. I wonder whose dumb idea this was. You should be ashamed of yourselves."

@Kello_Lello clarified:

"Akafanga kufe iCharacter guys, not the ACTRESS."

@Gomodits said:

"You guys will give us a heart attack."

Fana Mokoena's new film

In a previous report from Briefly News, Fana Mokoena revealed that his Masinga role left a lasting emotional impact.

He hoped audiences learned about the horrors of the killings of people living with albinism and the kidnappings of kids.

