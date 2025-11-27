Fan-favourite House of Zwide couple and fashion designers Neo and Ona will reportedly break up in the coming weeks

The pair reunited when Neo returned to the fashion telenovela after his internship in Cape Town ended

House of Zwide fans recently commented on their relationship on social media when Ona's brand grew

Talented actress Nefisa Mkhabela's character, Ona Molapo-Zwide, will break up with her boyfriend, Neo (played by Thato Dithebe), in House of Zwide.

Mkhabela, who recently opened up about losing her on-screen and off-screen best friend Shalate Sekhabi, also previously dumped Soka for Neo.

The actress, who stars opposite Wanda Zuma on the show, will reportedly fall out of love with her boyfriend, Neo.

The TVSA House of Zwide December teasers reveal that Ona will break up with Neo for Khali Deck. Her romance with the musician will begin when they begin filming the music video.

Her boyfriend, Neo, will have a hard time forgiving Ona for the betrayal after seeing her kiss Khali Deck.

The Monday, 1 December teaser reads:

"On KD's set, he kisses Ona against her wishes, shocking Neo."

The Tuesday, 2 December 2025 teaser says:

"Neo and Ona struggle with KD's video set tensions."

The teasers also reveal that Neo will struggle to trust Ona after the kiss, and she will admit that she briefly enjoyed it.

The Wednesday, 10 December 2025 teaser reads:

"Neo's jealousy destroys his relationship with Ona, leaving her heartbroken and humiliated."

According to the teasers, Ona and Neo will officially end their romance on Thursday, 11 December, and she will get closer to Neo's rival.

The teasers also confirm that Ona and Khali Deck will confirm their romantic relationship on Thursday, 18 December 2025.

The telenovela previously shared a teaser on its X account of Ona meeting Khali Deck for the first time and The Collective reacting to their meeting.

House of Zwide fans comment on their storyline

Seja Baledi Mangena said:

"Plus Ona le banna (men)😂😂😂😂😂 and she doesn't touch them shem, she also had moments with Thato😂😂😂😂."

Puleng Debesh commented:

"Ona and Neo are good people, 🏃‍♀️ 🏃‍♀️..you will regret."

Huncho way 2 fly reacted:

"Kali Deck the goat."

Ezromemet said:

"Ona run, Neo is the right one."

Leo25xi replied:

"Mjita, Neo should start video calling Ona too .. the competition is stiff."

Gogo Phakati wrote:

"He seemed disappointed when she introduced Neo as her boyfriend."

Guccie Bronjile responded:

"I haven't been watching for a very long time, but I'm seeing red already 😮😂."

Its Lorra reacted:

"Getting a taste of her own medicine 😂."

Nthabi Mashego replied:

"She found someone who postpones like her 😂."

