Mafikizolo's Nhlanhla Mafu Drops New Single 'Inqaba Yam': A Soulful Return to Her Roots
- Nhlanhla Mafu released her new single Inqaba Yam, marking her return to music after a period focused on personal projects
- The track debuted during a television appearance where she performed live for audiences
- Fans and industry watchers responded with a mix of praise and lighthearted commentary on social media
Veteran South African singer known for her emotive ballads and Mafikizolo collaborations, Nhlanhla Mafu, launched her latest single Inqaba Yam in November.
The release blends soulful Zulu lyrics with acoustic guitar and subtle percussion, drawing from Mafu's deep vocal range honed over two decades in the industry.
Mafu, who recently revealed she is now also a DJ, explores themes of inner strength and resilience through the song, inspired by personal trials.
She debuted the track on a morning television segment, where she stood centre stage in a flowing blue dress with oversized shades. Mzansi had something to say about those shades in the comments section.
The performance, aired live, transitioned seamlessly into the full release available on streaming platforms.
Mafu, who was recently on stage with her DJ son, has maintained relevance through solo ventures since Mafikizolo's hiatus, with prior singles like Bayeke in early 2025 earning radio play on stations.
Television debut sets the tone
The morning show appearance showed Mafu gripping the microphone, her voice rising over the instrumentation. See the video below:
Fan reactions blend support and humour
Social media lit up with responses to Musa Khawula's X post announcing the release, capturing a range of sentiments from admiration to playful jabs. Lelo Sammy commented:
"I'm shocked to see a clean caption with no spice, like 'Nhlanhla, who ate Zahara's money with her ex husband...'"
The comment referenced past industry drama that involved DJ Sbu, TK Nciza (the ex husband) and singer Zahara (who is now late).
@DoN'PapiiRiCo added a speculation:
"Her son prolly made this beat for her."
@FROLIC insinuated the song lacked the Mafikizolo magic, quipping:
"Hai no. Ishoda ngo Mafikizolo le."
Her signature sunglasses also became a topic of conversation. One user, @Rogertthat_1652 asked:
"Is she taking the big sunglasses fashion to the grave?"
More supportive notes followed: _babybearr wrote:
"Being this relevant and good after so many years in the industry! We gotta give it to her."
@LulaMwape said:
"[It] sounds really nice, actually."
@Mandlovu rounded out the positivity, adding:
"Congratulations to Nhlanhla."
Mafu's career milestones endure
Nhlanhla Mafu co-founded Mafikizolo in 1999 with Theo Kgosinkgwe, releasing hits like Emlanjeni that topped charts and won multiple SAMAs. After Mafikizolo's hiatus, she pursued solos while mentoring her now DJ son. Her personal challenges in 2023 paused releases, but Inqaba Yam signals her comeback.
Another Mafikizolo member's current focus is elsewhere
While Mafu continues to cement her music career, his counterpart from Mafikizolo is making headlines for different reasons altogether.
The musician and his wife constantly serve couple goals online, eliciting support and admiration from fans. Briefly News previously reported that the couple engaged in a cute couple's challenge.
