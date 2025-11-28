‘iPlan’ Hitmaker Dlala Thukzin Finally Delivers 8th Studio Album ‘Mayvis’
- After much anticipation, Dlala Thukzin has officially released his eighth studio album, Mayvis
- The Amapiano hitmaker is stepping into the festive season with new music and a fresh sound, which has been met with rave reviews
- Fans have flooded social media with reactions to the project, with many declaring Thukzin as one of the greatest musical talents in the country
South African DJ and producer Dlala Thukzin's long-awaited album, Mayvis, has officially arrived.
Released on Friday, 28 November 2025, the 12-track project sees Thukzin fusing his signature sound with futuristic Afro-Tech elements that have gained global popularity over the years.
With guest appearances from the likes of Zee Nxumalo and famed vocalist Sykes, Mayvis is a celebration of proudly South African sounds as well as Thukzin's evolution, operating at the height of his creative powers.
In a touching post shared on his Instagram page, the iPlan producer revealed that he named his album after, and it is an ode to "the woman who believed in him before he had anything to show."
"This album is my way of honouring her. Every melody carries something she gave me. Patience, courage, humour, the kind of tenderness that survives storms. I may have featured some creative vocalists, but so much of the voice behind these songs belongs to her. This is my thank you, this is her legacy. This is Mayvis."
Within hours of its release, 2022AFRICA on Twitter (X) reported that Mayvis had entered Apple Music's Top 5 album chart, peaking at second place.
It follows the critically acclaimed Finally Famous Too, which was released in 2024 and housed hits like Dali and Sohlala Sisonke.
The project has also dominated conversations on social media, with fans already highlighting potential festive faves and songs of the year, and the notion is clear: Thukzin may have another hit in his hands.
Listen to Dlala Thukzin's album below.
Social media reacts to Dlala Thukzin's album
Fans and music critics alike gave Thukzin's new project a massive thumbs up. Read some of their comments below.
Sleeweezy said:
"I'm afraid @dlalathukzin_ ate with this album again! That INTRO!"
saintloungecpt wrote:
"Congratulations, bro, @dlalathukzin."
254_abdi responded:
"Long live Mama Mayvis."
Simz_Ntlemeza added:
"We are truly blessed to live in the times of Dlala Thukzin."
bandile_kuhle wrote:
"Dlala Thukzin, what a talented, amazing producer. So underrated, man."
Mattthieu_m praised Dlala Thukzin:
"Dlala Thukzin is one of the few artists who know how to put together a project!"
nootherpromise commented:
"Today was for solitude, but I went against my will and listened to Dlala Thukzin’s MAYVIS. What a solid body of work."
toti_gee posted:
"DJ Maphorisa and Dlala Thukzin are carrying the SA music industry. Especially that blud Dlala Thukzin.
