DJ Shimza and his long-term girlfriend, Athi Geleba's relationship has sparked a heated debate on social media

Months after celebrating their 12th anniversary, online users discussed whether they had plans to ever get married

Many people pressured Shimza to pop the question, claiming that their relationship had matured enough to finally take the next step

South African DJ and producer Shimza and his girlfriend Athi Geleba are at the centre of a heated social media discussion.

This came after Athi, the ANC's Head of Digital Communications, posted an Instagram picture with her boyfriend on Thursday, 27 November 2025, wearing matching black outfits.

She captioned the post, "All black everything," wearing a black dress and oversized sunglasses along with the Jacquemus Le Petit Regalo Bag worth R19,611.92.

Shimza, who took the photo, kept it simple with a fitted black T-shirt, tinted glasses and a silver wristwatch.

While it's unclear whether the post was meant to celebrate a specific milestone or simply to showcase their relationship, Twitter (X) user MDNnewss suggested that the pair had recently celebrated their 12th anniversary.

However, according to Athi's Instagram page, she and her long-term love celebrated their 12th anniversary on 24 March, which was marked with a bouquet of roses and a throwback photo of the couple in their heyday.

Although the couple has largely kept their romance private, sharing only occasional posts, their relationship has faced significant criticism in the past.

In 2024, Shimza was controversially accused of maintaining two concurrent long-term relationships with both Athi and his former partner, media personality K Naomi, who is now married.

The discussion surrounding Athi and Shimza's relationship quickly grew heated on social media, sparking debate among fans and critics alike.

See Athi Geleba and DJ Shimza's photos below.

Social media erupts over DJ Shimza's relationship

Online users were quick to question whether Shimza had intentions of marrying his long-term love. Read some of their comments below.

ToTango12 asked:

"12 years? Hai, at that point, why not just marry her, move in together and start a family? If any of my relationships go past three years, I'm marrying them."

justmenzane was confused:

"12 years as a girlfriend? Why don't these people get married?"

Fulono55193T said:

"Get some self-respect, 12 years? GIRLFRIEND? If a guy does not propose on your one-year anniversary, dump him."

sponge2023 asked:

"Why is Shimza not marrying the lady, though?"

_WendyHouse_ posted:

"You ladies are real lover girls, hey. I wouldn't even celebrate three years with a man who hasn't married me."

BongiNdhlovu06 complained:

"Aowa, banna, 12 years and no proposal, nothing? This is abuse."

thebiggirlcheck joked:

"12 YEARS?! That’s basically a marriage without paperwork."

Alethiest said:

"Shimza needs to respect us."

Despite the intense public pressure and the online debate over marriage, Athi Geleba and DJ Shimza continue to mark their long-term commitment on their own terms. While fans may be eager for a proposal after 12 years, the couple clearly values privacy, celebrating their relationship milestones outside of conventional expectations.

