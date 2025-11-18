DJ Shimza's long-term girlfriend, Athi Geleba, recently celebrated President Cyril Ramaphosa's birthday with her followers

Taking to her Instagram page, she shared videos and pictures in honour of the President's special day, and her online community soon joined in

Despite widespread criticism, President Ramaphosa was showered with warm birthday messages on his birthday

DJ Shimza's girlfriend wished President Cyril Ramaphosa well on his birthday.

DJ Shimza's long-term girlfriend, Athi Geleba, was filled with birthday cheer as she celebrated the President's birthday.

On Thursday, 17 November 2025, President Cyril Ramaphosa marked his 73rd birthday surrounded by his beloved staff, who joyfully sang him the birthday song, adding a sense of warmth to the occasion.

Athi, who serves as the Head of Digital Communications in the Presidency as well as an ANC volunteer, is internet famous due to her role and her over 10-year relationship with DJ Shimza.

She shared several videos and throwback pictures honouring the President on his special day.

"President of 19 of the world’s major economies, the AU and the EU, accounting for approximately 87% of global GDP, 75% of international trade, and 2/3rds of the world’s population. A #G20 President. #HappyBirthdayRamaphosa."

She also posted a video of Ramaphosa gleefully dancing on stage, which demonstrated his charisma and lightheartedness.

DJ Shimza's girlfriend, Athi Geleba, celebrated President Cyril Ramaphosa's 73rd birthday.

Often sharing pictures of her international travels, Athi has also dedicated her social media pages to tracking the President's movements and trips around the world.

The posts received thousands of likes and comments from followers and supporters of the President, who flooded the comment section with heartfelt birthday wishes.

Watch Athi Geleba's posts below.

Social media shows love to Cyril Ramaphosa

Although his special day was marred by calls for the President's resignation, many supporters still took the opportunity to celebrate him.

Affectionately known by South Africans as Cupcake, Athi's followers sent warm birthday wishes to the President and hilarious reactions to his dance video.

adonai_birdman reacted to the dance video:

"Hips don’t lie, honourable President killed the dance. Happy birthday to him, God bless you, Sir."

emisangradio_01 was shocked by the President's dancing:

"Is that Cupcake?"

buhlegeleba wrote:

"Happy birthday to His Excellency, the President Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa. The only Commander-in-Chief of all the defence forces of the Republic of South Africa. On land, in the air and at sea."

trevenaterblanche posted:

"Happy birthday to our wonderful president. So much love and respect, sir. Hoping you had a great day, and may you be blessed with many more."

Supporters cheerfully celebrated President Cyril Ramaphosa on his birthday.

thabithabiso8 admired Cyril Ramaphosa:

"We have the coolest President, I must. What a gentleman of great stature."

dumisanimabunda769 added:

"Happy 73rd birthday to our beloved President."

mohaladitoe responded:

"The coolest President ever! Happy birthday, Mr President. Hope you enjoyed your precious birthday. May you see many blessings and prosperity. Happy!!!"

major_gen_mgwali cheered:

"Halala, Mr President!"

Athi Geleba drags DJ Shimza

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Shimza's girlfriend, Athi Geleba, expressing her frustration with him online.

She commented on the DJ going on an international trip for work instead of spending time with her on a special day, and her reaction had Mzansi talking.

