Grade 7 Pupil Refers to President Cyril Ramaphosa As Cupcake on Stage and Makes South Africans Proud
- A video on X went viral as it showed a charismatic pupil directly addressing President Ramaphosa
- The kid in grade 7 took to the stage at an event and delivered a speech that went viral
- People were in stitches after the child called the president of South Africa by his nickname that is popular on social media
A young child in grade 7 spoke at a special occasion where there were VIPs in attendance. One of them was President Cyril Ramaphosa and the kid had a special interest in him.
The video of the child addressing the president of South Africa received thousands of likes. People were raving about the girl in the comment section of the video
In a video by @MbekezeliMB a grade 7 student took to the stage to make a vote of thanks. She extended a thank you to former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela for giving her the opportunity to take to the stage. Next she remarked that she was delighted to see Cupcake for the first time as she referred to Cyril Ramaphosa. In the hilarious clip she said:
"It is also my first time seeing the president, hello Cupcake."
South Africa amused by grade 7 pupil
Many people thought that the young girl was hilarious for calling President Ramaphosa Cupcake in his presence. Peeps thought that the little girl was hilarious. Watch the video below:
@NoxCPoxC commented:
"Incredible! I just know that she absolutely doesn’t know why he is called cupcake (I just found out recently)"
@denabout wrote:
"This kid just became a legend with one greeting."
@sanizwe added:
"It's so hilarious and even more so because she doesn't know the origins of that nickname.
@Siya_ZAR remarked:
"Only in South Africa you can do this and get away with it."
@Pianopella remarked:
"She was so respectful with her little knee bow."
@NnaKgabo_ was amused:
'I doubt she knows the context do most people get it? Good lord,"
@IvynSambo said:
"South Africa is not a perfect country but our speech is free and the kids know it. Free Speech."
@tiredfeminist_ shared:
"We are so unserious I always say if our government did their job, we would be a 10/10 country."
@SabeloMkabela added:
"The fact that you all call him Cupcake to his face is absolutely so wild to me. The leader of the most powerful nation in Africa. A leader who’s part of the most powerful movement in the world. South Africans are so unserious."
