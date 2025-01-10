A young chap won a hilarious argument after roasting his big sister about her rocky love life in a viral TikToo video

The duo floored South Africans as their sibling rivalry reached its peak after things got personal

Social media users were gagged by the boy’s winning streak and shared their thoughts in a thread of comments

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Sibling rivalry is one of the funniest things in a big family, especially when the banter is hilarious and accurate.

South Africans were gagged by a boy who roasted her unmarried bug sister for having a stagnant life. Image: @miladesemela0

Source: TikTok

A duo floored Mzansi with their hilarious argument that went viral on TikTok and generated 1.1 million views.

Little brother roasts unmarried big sis, SA floored

A young damsel was stunned by his brother’s sudden sibling roast and filmed it for TikTok. The young man did not give his older sister a chance to speak and killed her with facts that left her speechless.

The boy tackled his sister’s rocky love life and pointed out that she's old enough to have a ring on her finger and her own house, but she’s slacking:

“When mom was your age, she had a baby, fresh out of high school and got married at 19. Look at you now sitting at your parents’ house.”

The nasty read had many South Africans gasping for air after collapsing from uncontrollable laughter.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to younger brother roasting big sis about love life

Social media users were floored by the boy’s comments and shared:

@Stuurman Zolanii was convinced that the young chap had people in his ear:

“He was trained by the parents to tell you to move out; there's no way he thinks like that every day, that kid.”

@Amaasi_2000 explained:

“My brother is 11. Whenever I return home, he says, ‘You still don’t have that R5K for lobola.’”

@nombuso_p was amazed by the young chap:

“I blame the English language because what is this?”

@Caramelz'❤️ was gagged on her birthday:

“My little brothers, on Saturday, it was my birthday. They said, ‘You're supposed to be having this day in your new home.’”

@Ex Oliphant said:

“Getting worried like he is paying something towards you not being married.”

@Nkopz was hopeless:

“I can't stop laughing. At my age, my mom had four kids, and I'm here; I don't even have potential at 35. Am I a bad person, guys?”

3 More stories like this by Briefly News

SA roasts content creator warming phone in microwave

Lady roasts sister for graduating from the army in viral TikTok

Hun roasts late mom in viral TikTok challenge, SA floored

Source: Briefly News