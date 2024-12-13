Global site navigation

“I Couldn’t Take Her Seriously”: Lady Roasts Sister for Graduating From the Army in Viral TikTok
“I Couldn’t Take Her Seriously”: Lady Roasts Sister for Graduating From the Army in Viral TikTok

by  Chuma Nontsele 2 min read
  • A woman almost got her little sister in trouble after roasting her during an intense recital in the army 
  • Liz could not believe that her sibling was now a responsible adult who had secured a place serving her country 
  • The retired Deputy Chief advised the South African Defence Force of the South African army to prioritise the basic needs of their soldiers 

It is natural for siblings to share harmful banter here and there, but in some families, youngsters bond over the silliest of moments.

SA relates to light sibling banter
A lady roasted her baby sister for graduating from the army. Image: @prettygal_lizz
A lady front row to witness her baby sister secure a promising future by graduating from the army.

Lady roasts sister for graduating from the army

Social media users related to a goofy moment two siblings shared during a serious moment. Liz got to witness her little sister graduate from the army. 

She could not believe just how much she’d grown and started roasting her during an intense recital with her mates. Her sweet baby sister could barely keep it together as Liz’s laughter was contagious:

“I couldn’t take her seriously.”

Watch the video below:

South African Defence Force urged to prioritise soldiers 

A recent article by Defence Web shared that the former Deputy Chief of the South African army, Major General Les Rudman, highlighted that the Department of Defence should focus on training soldiers rather than being side-tracked by technology.

He also shared his concerns about SANDF paying more attention to soldiering under the auspices of international conventions at the expense of understanding that most of the enemy combatants that the SANDF has found itself deployed against paid little heed to – and did not consider themselves bound by.

Social media users react to goofy siblings' moment

The girls were so relatable that their video received significant interaction online:

@keehlioo understood the light banter:

“No lie, I’d die laughing if it was my little sis too. ‘Oh, look at you following directions’.”

@lyza pointed out:

“The way she had to close her eyes before you got her in trouble.”

@itssapphoe suggested:

“Family and friends giggling should be part of their training like that’s the ultimate endurance test.”

@Fortunate.s🇿🇦 said:

“No, because I’m laughing with you.”

Source: Briefly News

