A woman on TikTok showed off her remarkable relationship with her big sister, who sends her an allowance of R1500 every month

Phakama Ngwane made Mzansi envious by sharing her fabulous sister’s generosity towards her

Social media users shared their relationship with their siblings in the comments section

Phakama Ngwane showed off her beautiful relationship with her big sister, who gave her R1500 monthly sibling allowance. Mzansi was in awe of the big sister’s generosity.

Ngwane’s post introduced a portal for other social media users to talk about their relationships with their siblings.

SA react to woman receiving R1500 monthly sibling allowance

Siblings become our first best friends because we don’t have much of a choice but to hang out with them since we’re already in the same house, and two, because nobody looks out for you like your sibling does.

A lady on TikTok shared her awesome relationship with her big sis, Sino Ngwane. The big sis has been maintaining her role as deputy parent. Sino sends her sister at least R1500 monthly for sibling allowance.

Phakama was excited to show gratitude to her sweet sister with the caption:

“POV: It’s my sister’s payday. She does this every month without fail.”

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to big sis giving lady sibling announcement

Phakama’s TikTok clip inspired an even deeper portal of discussion where social media users shared their thoughts in the comments section:

@Rapie wanted someone else to take care of her, too:

"I’m a big sister (first born) but wish I had a big sister or brother."

@Nqobile Inno Mayisel is on a mission to spoil her little sis:

"I do this for my little sis I'm only left with her in this world."

@Harafatt only had his mommy on his side:

"Yho, I am the lastbo. They were all working. No one has ever done this to me, only umama abengizama, and I am grateful ngiya span now, and I make sure mom getset something from me every month."

@Manoko.wanted to give her sister a hint to do better:

"Tempted to tag my sister but I feel like she already does a lot."

