A man on TikTok told the fascinating story of having a baboon older sister

The fury sibling is only five years older than him and has been a good companion

Netizens are in love with the sweet Cindy, who has a colourful personality

A Naminian gent, Ruben Lambrechts, shared the story of having a baboon sibling.

A Mzansi gent shared how he grew up with a baboon older sister. Image: @morerubensmibia/TikTok

Lamberchts took netizens down memory lane to give us a novel-like experience of Cindy’s early days.

Mzansi man tells story of having Baboon big sister

Five years before Ruben was born, his in-love parents adopted an estranged baboon in a neighbour’s home. The couple made the rare choice of raising a baboon as their own baby.

Baboons are closest to their mothers in the wilderness until their fur grows. Ruben’s mom did just that for Cindy and became her mother throughout her life.

They experienced difficulty raising Cindy for the first 16 years of her life, just like any human. She would steal food, mess around the house, and invent other mischievous activities.

Cindy would dive into her famous hiding place behind the curtain to show she understood her naughty ways. The parents would have her wear a diaper to keep her from leaving a trail of poop around the house.

Ruben shared a three-minute clip on TikTok, explaining the fascinating story of her parents’ honeymoon baby. He captioned the lovely clip:

"Part 1 | The Life Story of Cindy the Baboon."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to man having baboon older sister

As Ruben sat to tell Cindy’s tale, she sat beside him, making sure to tell her story correctly. He shared sweet photos of her childhood, which warmed many hearts.

Netizens appreciated the official introduction to Cindy’s life and shared lovely comments:

@Rudiger Smoot was focused on the sister:

"When you said she was a handful, Cindy raised her eyebrows."

@Hadassah Twamoneny A shared that:

"Cindy raised you. Cindy is like, 'as you tell my story, leave nothing out."

@timcanproductions appreciated the story time:

"Love to hear her stories, your mom has great patience lol but the reward is a lifetime of love from Cindy."

