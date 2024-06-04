A South African man went viral on TikTok after sharing a video of himself letting a baboon in his house

According to the post, the temperature had dropped to a very cold -5 degrees Celsius, and the man felt compelled to let the baboon inside to stay warm

The video sparked debate among viewers, with some admiring the man's kindness and others concerned about having a wild animal in the house

A man felt compelled to help a baboon keep warm on a very chilly night. Image: @rubenamibia

A Mzansi man went viral on TikTok after sharing how he let a baboon spend the night in his house.

A video shared by Ruben Lambrechts shows him leaving his bed as he makes his way to the makeshift shelter he prepared for Cindy the baboon in his home.

Ruben shared that he let the primate in the house as the weather temperature was dropping to a very cold -5.

Are baboons safe?

According to the Homework Study, baboons are dangerous. Like all wild animals, they can be unpredictable and attack humans when they feel threatened. Ranging in size from over 80 pounds and having large teeth, baboons can attack with ferocious force. Further, baboons are an aggressive species that will attack with the slightest provocation.

SA divided by baboon in house

The video garnered many views and comments from Mzansi netizens, who were divided. Some were alarmed to see a baboon in the man's home, while others admired how thoughtful and caring Ruben was towards animals.

FAYOLA&CO_ commented:

"Ngiyaqala ukubona imfene eduze (My first time seeing a baboon up close)."

schweetk said:

"I’m a huge animal over, but I have to say I would be a little bit scared to have a baboon in my house."

EasyJoes wrote:

"It melts my heart watching Cindy and her friends & how well you look after her. Beautiful. Thanks Ruben, you’re a star ."

PumpkinSpice33 responded:

"Cup of tea she couldn’t be cuter."

Jess commented:

"Why did I expect her to drink from the cup like a dog And when she drank like a human I was like woooow."

Cinna said:

" There is nothing more handsome than a man who is kind to animals."

