A gent took to social media to poke fun at himself about not being able to afford Magnum icecream

The clip left many people in laughter and generated many views, likes and comments online

Mzansi netizens were amused by the footage as they rushed to the comments section to express their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A video of a man hilariously poking fun at himself for not being to afford a Magnum ice cream left many people SA in their feelings.

A South African man joked about not being afforded Magnum ice cream in a video. Image: @imsaucebro

Source: TikTok

Man jokes about not being able to afford Magnum icecream

The footage shared by @imsaucebro has gathered over 459K views, along with thousands of likes and many comments within one day of its publication. In the clip, the man can be seen picking up a Magnum ice cream box, which he placed into his troller just for him to put in back because he could not afford it.

The video's audio played a hilarious sound, which amused many on TikTok. Taking to the caption, he simply said:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Here is not nice."

Watch the video below:

SA cracks jokes

Many people were left in laughter as they rushed to the comments section to crack jokes, saying:

Mellisa Mngomezulu said:

"I wanna go put it back properly into that space it was in."

No, you don't wrote:

"Buy it mntase...you deserve nice things."

Pretty expressed:

"I wasn’t expecting that sound."

Edith.lies commented:

"I was even thinking, why are you not taking the white almond."

Ngazii wrote:

"Forget the budget make your heart happy."

Nokwazi.Kunene was amused:

"This can’t be real."

Beny_who said:

"Not in Cyril's economy maybe MK will give us a soft life."

KwaZulu-Natal man stunned by Pick n Pay food prices

Briefly News previously reported that a KZN man took to TikTok to express his shock at the soaring prices of everyday groceries at Pick n Pay.

In the video, he showcased a handful of items, including essentials like cornflakes, margarine, Oros, eggs and cheese, each priced at close to R100. The frustration on his face was visible as he shook his head in disbelief at the high costs. The clip was posted on the TikTok account @maka_makx.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News