A video of a South African woman looking stressed at a grocery store has gone viral, as many people relate to the struggle of rising food prices

The high cost of groceries is due to a number of factors, including global food price fluctuations, the weakening rand, and loadshedding

Many South Africans are feeling the stress of rising food prices, and are forced to make difficult choices about what they can afford to buy

The high cost of groceries is a major challenge for many South Africans.

A video of a Mzansi woman looking stressed at a grocery store struck a chord with many netizens.

A woman was stressed by the high prices of groceries while shopping. Image: @anitabuhlemeyi/TikTok

Source: TikTok

A video posted by @anitabuhlemeyi on TikTok shows a woman staring into space before shaking her head in disbelief as she stands against her trolley, fully loaded with grocery items, from food to cleaning products.

"Grocery will be the death of us," the video was captioned.

Why is food becoming so expensive?

According to International Monetary Fund, South Africa is a net importer of food, so it is vulnerable to fluctuations in global food prices. In recent years, global food prices have been rising due to a number of factors, including extreme weather events, supply chain disruptions, and the war in Ukraine.

The rand has also weakened significantly against major currencies in recent years, making imports more expensive, News24 reports. This has had a knock-on effect on the price of groceries, as many of the ingredients and processed foods that South Africans consume are imported.

Loadshedding has caused significant disruptions to the food supply chain in South Africa. According to UFS, food producers and processors have to rely on generators to operate during power outages, which adds to their costs. These costs are ultimately passed on to consumers through higher food prices.

South Africans relate to the woman's struggle

Many netizens responded with comments indicating that they could relate to the stress and struggle of rising prices of groceries.

Nomonde Gulwa861 responded:

"That’s why we need counselling after buying groceries ."

Gee. U wrote:

"Kushubile, okunye kusazosala nje tillini."

Tracey_Cpt responded:

"This was me yesterday It's like Russian Roulette at the till."

ngwana mtsonga❤️❤️ replied:

"Be grateful that you can afford it ."

edwaanprins commented:

"Leave the trolley and go to Tops."

T. LN said:

"Even if you buy no name brand. The numbers will still kill you."

Sengiphiwe commented:

"Learn to stockpile, dear, you won't go wrong. I don't push big trolleys on paydays. I target sales and stockpile."

What R650 gets you in Korea: South African woman shares grocery haul

In another story, Briefly News reported that a South African woman living and working in Korea took to TikTok to share a video showing how many grocery items she was able to purchase for R650.

In the footage, Sinethemba Kunene is seen unpacking various foods, including a sandwich, a packet of bananas, juice, a small punnet of peaches, two yoghurt packs, Korean meat and cooked rice.

Sinethemba added that the groceries wouldn't even last a week before asking her followers whether they thought the purchase was reasonable for the price she paid.

