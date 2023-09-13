A South African woman living in Korea shared a video of her R650 grocery haul, which included a sandwich and other foods

She said that the groceries wouldn't even last a week, and asked her followers if they thought the purchase was reasonable for the price

South African netizens commented that the groceries were cheaper than what they would pay in South Africa

A South African woman living and working in Korea took to TikTok to share a video showing how many grocery items she was able to purchase for R650.

Mzansi woman shares what R650 gets her in Korea

In the footage, Sinethemba Kunene is seen unpacking various foods, including, a sandwich, a packet of bananas, juice, a small punnet of peaches, two yoghurt packs, Korean meat and cooked rice.

Sinethemba added that groceries wouldn't even last a week before asking her followers whether they thought the purchase was reasonable for the price she paid.

According to Living Cost, the average cost of living in South Africa ($843) is 26% less expensive than in South Korea ($1138). South Africa ranked 102nd vs 58th for South Korea in the list of the most expensive countries in the world.

SA weighs in on the R650 grocery haul

South African netizens shared their thoughts on whether or not they thought the groceries were reasonable or expensive. Several people claimed that she would have paid far more for the same items if she was in Mzansi.

taste_SA wrote:

"Cheaper than SA."

VuyiswaShandu commented:

"It's reasonable sisi. Here inSA zonke lezinto can cost R 1 259.99 ."

Nhlamulo Mahlangu replied:

"It's kind of expensive, but ke as long as your pay is sufficient❤."

sharr231. said:

"Do they sell maize meal? Can't live without pap, atchaar and fried eggs."

Don Lingos wrote:

"When you said Danone I knew you are us we are you."

NoxY_Sukazi said:

"Very reasonable in SA you would've paid R1 200."

Eccentia reacted:

"It’s expensive."

Lindomuhle Ka Masina commented:

"Zaze zaningi bo ngo R650."

