A woman showed people the best way she knows how to make a South African staple of pickled mango relish

The lady made a video of her preferred achar recipe, and it was a viral hit as she gave people details

Many people who love achar shared their honest opinions about TikTokker's interesting recipe video

After watching a woman prepare a beloved South African dish, and online users were amazed. The lady had all the typical ingredients, but her preparation method was different.

A TikTok video shows a woman boiling mangoes for achar, and many were not having it. Image: @lindokuhlelindo4

The video of the woman preparing the treat received thousands of likes. People who watched the TikTok clip commented their honest opinions about her unique achar recipe.

Woman prepares achar in TikTok video

A creator on TikTok @lindokuhlelindo4 posted an achar recipe. In the video, the lady harvested some green unripened mangoes before boiling them as the base of her achar.

Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss woman's achar recipe

Online users discussed the way the woman made her mango pickled relish. Many did not approve that she boiled the unripened mangoes before using them.

user3184970436786 said:

"I lost it at the boiling part, Like? Are we cooking achar now."

Se Ra Ni commented:

"It's giving Zimbabwe, since when do we boil mango."

Zara Khan wrote:

I'm crying because why did you ruin an achar recipe like that."

AkaKr8367 said:

You all against boiling part, but it's her way of making it, if you guys are programmed to old method just respect hers. aowa nou lo nlella boiling?"

user2781701895238 refused to budge:

"The boiling part. I refuse."

Online users loveTikTok videos of recipes

Many people are often delighted to see how other people cook their food. One man upset Mzansi netizens by showing people how he cooks his tripe.

