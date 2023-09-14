A woman in Limpopo made a video about how anyone can always find out their inlaws' true feelings without a doubt

The TikTok creator went viral after she gave people advice for when they meet their significant other's family

Netizens who watched the TikTok video commented with their two cents about the best way to approach issues with inlaws

A woman made a video telling people the best way to approach meeting their inlaws. Many netizens thought the lady from Giyani, Limpopo gave some helpful advice.

A TikTok video shows a woman sharing advice about how people can find out their inlaws' genuine thoughts about them. Image: @kholom08

Source: TikTok

The woman's life-changing family advice received thousands of likes. Hundreds commented on the challenges of getting along with a significant other's family.

Woman discusses meeting inlaws

A woman @kholom08 made a TikTok video telling her audience they can find out people's honest thoughts after meeting them. In the video, the creator said that after people meet their inlaws, they should go to the bathroom but leave their phone recording.

Watch the clip below:

South Africans discuss woman's inlaws' advice

People had a lot to say after reading the woman's inlaw advice. Mzansi peeps commented that they tried the recording hack before, and it had harrowing results.

Nomi@mhlongo said:

"Start by recording your own family, the inlaws are nothing compared to our own blood."

KaMantengu_Mfayela commented:

"People are really scared of finding out the truth about people close to them."

User6768341059359 wrote:

"Can never be me keh sana my level of anger can never allow me."

Candy_Mrs M revealed:

"I did that to my dad's family at my mom's funeral, and they were planning to kick us out after the funeral. I played the recording on a Bluetooth speaker."

Neo Cow admitted

"It can never be me shame, my peace of mind comes first."

Nelson Choeu was amazed

"Yoh it means it is hectic in some families neh."

Online users love creators' advice

Many people are always eager to hear what others think about common life issues. TikTok viewers discussed whether or not one should keep their finances a secret from family.

