One woman with experience teaching overseas decided to help people with the same goals since she made it to the other side

The professional teacher posted a video telling people how they can secure themselves a job in South Korea.

Many people were entertained as the woman was dancing to an amapiano song while delivering the information.

One woman went on TikTok to share her wisdom about finding jobs overseas. The lady made a success of herself in South Korea, and she wants others to get the opportunity to do the same in Asia.

A TikTok video of how to get South Korean teaching jobs in private schoosl by a South African helped others.

Many people thought it was interesting to see the video. People were also entertained as they were treated to a Tyler ICU classic.

South African tells others how they can land a job in South Korea

@mokgadifothane on TikTok decided to help those looking to teach overseas. The teacher provided information about how getting jobs at private schools in South Korea works. Watch the video below:

Online users appreciate the woman's helpful TikTok video

People are always eager to find out about different career opportunities. Online users commented with small questions as they were encouraged by the video.

fortunemaunatlala20 commented:

"They paid for your for your flight?"

komaperapudi4 asked:

"How long does the Saqa verification take? How long do they take to respond?"

nonhlanhlamthethwa added:

"Do they care about your English accent because with online teaching, I got rejected due to accent."

Sinethemba Kunene said:

"God made you ka long weekend ngeke."

satti99sattie admitted:

"I was thinking of applying yaz my problem is lamali ye flight."

UNISA graduate flexes going to teach overseas, proves her degree isn't useless

Briefly News previously reported that a recent graduate of the University of South Africa (UNISA) proved many sceptical people wrong when she proved that her degree was indeed worth all her blood, sweat and tears.

Gabi February (@gabifebruary), who studied bachelor of education degree, took to TikTok to share a video of herself dressed formally in her graduation attire in hand.

As part of the video, Gabi shared that she was on her way to teaching English overseas after some naysayers expressed that degrees from UNISA are useless and that she was too young to be studying at the institution.

