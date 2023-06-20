A young woman took to social media to share the joy of bagging her degree from the University of South Africa (UNISA)

Gabi February posted a video where she flexed teaching English abroad with her new qualification

The young woman proved wrong all people who believed that UNISA produced useless qualifications and was for old people

A recent graduate of the University of South Africa (UNISA) proved many sceptical people wrong when she proved that her degree was indeed worth all her blood, sweat and tears.

A woman teaching English overseas proved her UNISA degree was valuable.

Young woman proves UNISA degree is not useless

A newly qualified, Gabi February (@gabifebruary) took to TikTok to share a video of herself dressed formally with her graduation attire in hand.

As part of the video, Gabi shared that she was on her way to teach English overseas after some naysayers expressed that degrees from UNISA are useless and that she was too young to be studying at the institution.

"No qualification is useless. Good news: Even advanced diplomas are accepted! The NQF7! I repeat ADVANCED DIPLOMA, not the standard one. Purchase my pdf for R200 with all the information and get personal guidance and support ," Gabi captioned the post.

Studying at UNISA

Studying via the distance learning route comes with its fair share of troubles, which is part of the reason some people shy away from studying at UNISA as it is primarily a part-time and distance learning educational institution.

Long distance learning comes with the challenges and stresses of not having a physical classroom, lack of support, feelings of loneliness and isolation, as well as struggling with discipline, Skills Academy states.

According to UNISA, you need to take some time to think about how you will commit to the study process and what you need to put in place to focus on your studies. The institution also offers helpful tips and tools to assist students.

People inspired by the woman's accomplishment

Sis Lina Mditshwa replied:

"Sana usaya kude nje ngalo Degree❤️❤️."

Theyhate_Amow said:

"I'm a first-year LLB student at UNISA, and I cannot wait to prove more people wrong❤️."

MaZondi responded:

" Relating to this as I wait for my admission as an attorney after doing my LLB with Unisa and waiting to sign a new employment contract."

paulmabunda commented:

"I am an Intern Psychologist with a UNISA degree."

mas_ego16 said:

"If only people knew the ENGs and TMN modules we do at Unisa are so difficult they wouldn't belittle us."

Papi Matlou reacted:

"Inside Phakathi Phakathi ."

ntokozo_nonto wrote:

"Crying tears of joy as a Unisa 4th year student."

azaniankabinde said:

"They’ll fire you due to incompetence in less than a month."

