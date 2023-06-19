A video of an elderly woman sitting on a couch as she drinks a cup of tea has gone viral online

The footage was posted by a man who detailed how the mentally challenged woman had shown up at his home

Edward explained how after helping the woman, he received a long-awaited email about a job interview

A Mzansi man shared a powerful story about how his act of selflessness and humility resulted in an answered prayer.

A man was blessed with a job interview after helping a mentally unstable woman. Image: @thabangedward4/TikTok

Thabang Edward (@thabangedward4) took to social media to share a video of a mentally challenged old lady that had found her way to his doorstep.

Mentally challenged is a broad term for adults who suffer from developmental disabilities that impair their cognitive functioning and behaviour, such as autism, dementia or cerebral palsy, to name a few examples, Healthfully states.

Man helps mentally challenged woman in need

Edward detailed how the woman had asked for a cup of tea and although he was scared of the possibility of a criminal scam, he gave her the benefit of the doubt and offered her the tea together with some slices of bread.

"She left immediately after finishing her tea. The most sudden part is she just left without even a notice. It was difficult for me to chase her out. Ten minutes after she left, I received an email from the Department of Employment & Labour that I am invited for an interview next week.

A grateful Edward shared that he believed God shows up in different ways if he wants to bless you.

"Be patient with the process. The interview doesn’t mean I got the job but this was the answer to what I said yesterday when I was praying I only said “God show yourself in my life” because like I was already out of words."

South Africans touched by the special moment

According to the National Alliance of Mental Illness, when interacting with persons who have a mental illness, it is important to always be respectful, compassionate and empathetic to their feelings.

The young man's post touched many netizens who responded with heartfelt messages and Bible verses. Many others also commended Edward for helping the woman in need despite his personal challenges.

Vusi_Mercy commented:

"Matt 25:35-45 for l was hungry, and you gave me food, 38 l was a stranger, and you welcomed me, stay blessed ."

98Teeehza replied:

"So manje mina ngikhalelani ngimdala soh❤️."

tgyddzresponded:

"Hebrews 13:2. Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for doing so, some have entertained angels without knowing. That’s God.❤️."

Sane Sibiya wrote:

"One thing about God? Never late, never early."

ItuRakgwadi said:

"Angels don't come wearing white and halos. This job is yours ."

ndumie168 replied:

"uJehova uyaphila phakathi kwethu."

kiripma67phindilesoe responded:

"Jesu ufika ekuseni sebathi."

Lindokuhle Luvuno said:

"All the best bhuti ngathi ungawuthola."

Snegugu Ncwane wrote:

"Okuhle nomusa kukulandele."

