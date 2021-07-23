One generous guy took it upon himself to bring a smile to a family by upgrading their house without charging a cent on Nelson Mandela Day

The man took to Facebook to share this story that has seriously impressed many people in Mzansi as he followed ex-President Mandela's selflessness

Looking at the social media post, the house was painted with bright and fresh colours and many networkers have praised the kind man

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!:

This year's Nelson Mandela Day was overshadowed by the violent riots and looting that engulfed the country last week but one family was not forgotten. That is evident through a social media post on Facebook's #ImStayingPage.

The post tells the story of one lucky family who had their home refurbished free of charge. DeOnly Regte Bederf posted a number of photos showing the house before and after renovations.

A man decided to bring a smile to a family after renovating a house for free. Image: @ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads:

A man has decided to bring a smile to a family after renovating a house for free. Image: @ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

@Beth Guthrie said:

“What a lovely idea! Well done.”

@Sipho Ndlovu said:

“God bless you my lovely brother.”

@Martha Simons said:

“That's wonderful.”

@Gugu Mdunge said:

“Keep up the good work, may the Lord richly bless you guys.”

@Margaret Killian said:

“Mandela Day also starts at home. As Mother Theresa would say.”

A man has decided to bring a smile to a family after renovating a house for free. Image: @ImStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

@Carolyn Young said:

“Bless you, the house looks amazing.”

@Zwivhuya Vhuyi said:

“I like it and God bless you, some people will leave a neighbour who is without shoes and go donate shoes to a shelter just far from home.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

@Carol Hodgkinson said:

“Absolutely beautiful!! Amazing what a coat of paint can do!”

“Our hero”: Mzansi praises Jozi Metro cop for helping mom deliver a healthy baby

Looking at a related article, Briefly News published that a member of the Johannesburg Metro Police, Lebepe Evans, is a hit on social media after helping a woman deliver a healthy baby girl.

The off-duty officer’s generous deed was posted by Shireen Ebrahim on Facebook and says the proud guy was kind enough to help the lady.

Ebrahim posted the inspiring story on the #ImStaying page and heaped praise on the police officer, saying Evans helped the woman at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za