A member of the Johannesburg Metro Police is being praised on Facebook for his bravery in helping a woman deliver a healthy baby

The cop is Lebepe Evans and is seen as a hero for helping a woman give birth at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg

The person who posted the story suggested that the baby girl be named after the brave Jozi policeman or the taxi rank where she was born

A member of the Johannesburg Metro Police, Lebepe Evans, is a hit on social media after helping a woman deliver a healthy baby girl. The off-duty officer’s generous deed was posted by Shireen Ebrahim on Facebook and says the proud guy was kind enough to help the lady.

Ebrahim posted the inspiring story on the #ImStaying page and heaped praise on the police officer, saying Evans helped the woman at Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg.

The social media account holder also suggested that the little baby should be named after the policeman simply because of his heroic deeds.

The post reads:

"The woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl and they were later taken to the hospital. People suggested that the baby should be named Brianna, because she was born at Bree Street and I suggest that she should be named Eva, from Evans."

@Karel Pretorius said:

“I was also in traffic same situation in front of Wits University. Mom named baby after me for delivering baby.”

@Joanne Atkin said:

“Brianna Eva sounds like she is destined for a bright future. Salute to my colleague Evans Lebepe.”

@Beverley Delport said:

“This is an incredibly moving story and it put a huge smile on my face this morning! What a gem you are Mr Lebepe Evans in being able to assist the young woman in what must have been a panicky, traumatic experience! This is my South Africa.”

@Sam Mampane said:

“When people refer to a man as "A man amongst men," they refer to such selflessness. You are the latest hero in GP.”

@Ramsay Stainbank said:

“These cellphone cameras are a blessing and a curse! Why would you want to invade this woman's privacy? I salute you officer!”

@Glen Gumede said:

“These guys are so humane, I was assisted by the one from Roodepoort side and again when I got to N1 North they were on their knees fixing my bumper which was dangling, God bless them.”

@Tessa Horn-Botha said:

“May you be blessed and always remember this very special man who made your life possible. Thank you for your kindness and service Lebepe Evans!!”

“True Ubuntu”: Mzansi reacts to a story of a taxi driver helping mom with a sick kid

In a related story of Ubuntu, Briefly News ran an article that it’s another beautiful story of the generosity that is often witnessed in Mzansi. A taxi driver recently 'dumped' his passengers just to help a mother rushing to get medical help.

According to a post on Facebook, a mother recounted a story of her terribly ill child whom she had to rush to the clinic and later discovered it was closed, however, a generous taxi driver offered a lift to a nearby hospital.

This touching story was shared by Malunga Nkazimulo on the #ImStaying page, saying she was surprised by the kindness of the driver, who just said “I’m also a father.”

