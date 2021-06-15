“True Ubuntu”: Mzansi Reacts to Story of Taxi Driver Helping Mom with Sick Kid

South Africans are impressed by a story of an unnamed taxi driver who helped a mother with her sick child at no cost

The story is going viral on social media and the mom has sincerely thanked the generous driver for his kind deed

Briefly News looks at the reactions to this touching story and we also compiled a few comments

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly.co.za News on your News Feed!

It’s another beautiful story of the generosity that is often witnessed in Mzansi. A taxi driver recently 'dumped' his passengers just to help a mother rushing to get medical help.

According to a post on Facebook, a mother recounted a story of her terribly ill child whom she had to rush to the clinic and later discovered it was closed, however a generous taxi driver offered a lift to a nearby hospital.

This touching story was shared by Malunga Nkazimulo on the #ImStaying page, saying she was surprised by the kindness of the driver, who just said “I’m also a father.”

The mother's profile suggests she is based in Daveyton, east of Johannesburg and her story has definitely attracted massive reactions and praise for the humble driver.

Mzansi social media users are reacting to a story of a taxi driver who helped a mother with her sick child. Image: @NkazimuloMalunga/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The post reads on Facebook:

“My five-year-old son got terribly ill, he was throwing up, had a terrible temperature and so I had to rush him to the clinic. I took a taxi to the clinic with him and my three-week-old on my back only to get to the clinic and find that it's already closed as it was already after 17:00. Then the taxi driver suggested that we go straight to the hospital, which is over 30 minutes' drive.

“He stopped picking up other people to rush us to hospital, mind you it was rush hour. So, he could've made a lot of money if he continued working instead of driving us to the hospital.

"When we got to the hospital I had R100 on me which I tried to give to him but he declined, his response was, "I'm a father, you could've been my daughter and those kids my grandkids so I'm doing what any responsible father would do. Use that money to catch a taxi back home, just give me a call when you get home to let me know that you are safe.”

"He gave me his number and drove away, leaving me in complete shock [at] his kindness.”

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel

Mzansi social media users are reacting to a story of a taxi driver who helped a mother with her sick child. Image: @IMStaying/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Mzansi reacts to the driver’s Ubuntu

@Georgia Argyropoulos said:

“I love that we can all rejoice in the knowledge that there are good men out there.”

@Priscy Teeky said:

“We really have good people in this country, I'm loving this.”

@Cilla Vos said:

“This beautiful person restores one's faith in humanity. May he be greatly blessed. I pray your child has recovered well.”

@Pettygirl Mampo said:

“#Father'sMonth, men making a difference, I already like him, more blessings to shower him and his family.”

@Themba Ndlovu said:

“Not all taxi drivers are bad or rude... May God bless his business a thousand times.”

@Hanifa Ayob said:

“We must appreciate taxi drivers - they not the way people make them out to be.”

Good Samaritan helps a woman recover R5 000

In another story about Ubuntu, Briefly News reported that Thandi MaMkhwanazi Mchunu took to Facebook to share an amazing experience she had while withdrawing money from an ATM.

She posted the story in the #ImStaying group and revealed that she had gone to an ATM to withdraw R5 000. When the machine did not give her her money, she had assumed that it was faulty and went to the next ATM.

A woman behind her, Mathilda Links, shouted to her that her money was coming out. Thani was so relieved. She offered to give Mathilda some money to say thank you. The woman refused and this reinforced her belief that there are a lot of good people in South Africa.

Enjoyed our story? Download BRIEFLY's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

Source: Briefly.co.za